Ronaldo reveals how he ended up at Corinthians and details his disappointment at not having played for Flamengo: ‘It was sad’

Former striker recalled the training period he had at Flamengo, in 2008, and his hit with Corinthians, the following year

With a successful football career, Ronaldo, O Phenomenon, said goodbye to the lawns in 2011 at the service of Corinthians. However, years earlier, in 2008, the former striker had the chance to defend Flamengo’s colors, where he even trained to treat an injury, but there was no agreement to stay in Gávea. The fact remains today cause for disappointment for him.

In an interview with the podcast “Flow Sport Club”, the Phenomenon remembered your going to the helm in 2009, through former president Andrés Sánchez, and revealed the backstage of a few months earlier, when your future could have been Flamengo.

According to the former striker, during the four months he spent training there, the club’s board at the time, led by former president Márcio Braga, said at first that they would see the situation, aiming at his possible hiring, with tests for assess Ronaldo’s physical condition. In the end, however, there was no progress whatsoever.

“I also had [certeza de que jogaria no Flamengo]. Sick Flamengo player, training there every day. Waiting for someone… I spent four months training in Gávea, training with Flamengo’s main team. It wasn’t collective, but it did everything. I was pretty sure I was going to play there. The dudes [direção] they would see: ‘Enough, let’s do some tests, see how it is’, anything. did nothing. I think Márcio Braga was the president,” he began by saying.

In the meantime, who anticipated it was Andrés, president of Corithians, who arrived with Ronaldo to take him to the São Paulo club. And, according to the former attacker, who said he was “snubbed” by the red-black, his wish at the time was to be able to play again, what weighed in the decision to go to Parque São Jorge.

“One day I went to an award in downtown Rio de Janeiro, then I bumped into Andrés, from Corinthians. The next day, I went back there, because there were two days of an event, something like that. Andrés already pulled strings, hired Joaquim Grava. There were already a crowd moving, and then at the end of the afternoon I met them at my house. Joaquim looked at my knee: ‘Let’s go.’ The next day I found Andrés in the same place, he with a napkin: ‘Let’s close this contract’. Those who are lost don’t choose a path, I wanted to play. And so it happened“, Ronaldo said about the match with Corinthians.

Finally, still on the fact of not having a player for Flamengo, Ronaldo recalled that Márcio Braga tells another version of the story (that the forward would have broken his promise and denied a match with Corinthians) and made a point of detailing his disappointment at not having played for the Rio de Janeiro club.

“For me it was the same disappointment as for Flamengo fans. Politics in football in Brazil is fo**. I tell this story, man [Márcio Braga] already tell another. It’s unbelievable. You didn’t need to look for me, I was there for four months, I was there. It was sad, I’ve been a flamenguist since I was little, and now half a Corinthians fan. Now I have to share this with Valladolid [risos], I’m in love with cruise also… it’s giant, it’s going to come back with everything”, concluded.