Ronaldo scores 800 in his career, United beats Arsenal in a game and wins again in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and gave the Red Devils victory at Old Trafford

In a historic night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who passed the 800-goal mark in his career, the Manchester United won the arsenal in a classic full of emotion at Old Trafford by 3-2, in the duel valid for the 14th round of the Premier League.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 13th minute with Smith Rowe. Before the end of the first half, Bruno Fernandes broke a fast of 15 games without scoring and tied the game.

At the start of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tables and scored his 800th goal in his career. Arsenal drew again with Odegaard soon after.

However, the Portuguese converted the penalty suffered by Fred and replaced the Red Devils in front of the scoreboard.

Championship status

With this result, Manchester United wins again after three fasting matches and goes to 21 points, moving up to seventh in the Premier League.

Arsenal is fifth with 23 points gained so far.

Goal beyond controversial

Arsenal’s goal was surrounded by controversy. During a corner, De Gea fell to the lawn apparently from bumping into Fred from his own team. The goalkeeper went to the ground in pain, but the move continued.

Smith Rowe kicked the rebound and the ball went in. The referee validated the goal, but in the opinion of Disney group commentator Carlos Eugênio Simon, the VAR should have intervened for the good sense of the injured athlete and canceled the goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo 800

The Portuguese entered the field with 799 goals scored in his career. At 7 minutes into the second half, shirt 7 received a low cross from Rashford and hit the net.

That was the 800th goal of his career, making Cristiano Ronaldo, according to FIFA’s official tally, the second in history to have at least 800 goals.. The other is Josef Bican, who played in the 1930s and 1940s for Austria and Czechoslovakia.

Ronaldo also scored his second goal in the game, 801 in his career, with a penalty, in the sequence, being the name of the game.

upcoming games

United will play again on Sunday, again at Old Trafford, against Crystal Palace, at 11 am (Brasilia)

Arsenal, on the other hand, will face Everton on Monday, away from home, at 5 pm.

Datasheet

Manchester United 3 x 2 Arsenal

GOALS: Smith Rowe and Odegaard (ARS); Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo 2x (MNU)

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire and Alex Telles; McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes (Van De Beek), Rashford (Lingard) and Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo (Martial). Technician: Michael Carrick

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel and Tavares; Elneny, Partey, Odegaard (Lacazette), Martinelli, Smith Rowe (Saka); Aubameyang (Nketiah). Technician: Mikel Arteta