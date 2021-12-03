Russians accuse a NASA astronaut of sabotaging spacecraft – News

NASA, the American space agency, has defended itself against accusations by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, that an astronaut would have tried to sabotage the Russian Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked with the International Space Station (ISS) in 2018 .

Even without proof, Roscosmos claims that Serena Auñón-Chancellor, who traveled on the spacecraft with two astronauts — one from Roscosmos and the other from ESA, the European space agency — at the time of the incident, would have made a hole in the spacecraft.

In April, Russian state news service Tass ran a report that claimed Serena had had the puncture to return home early after suffering an “acute psychological crisis” caused by a venous thrombosis. More recently, Russian officials have come up with another theory: that the astronaut drilled the hole “due to stress after an unsuccessful romantic relationship with another crew member.” For NASA administrator Bill Nelson, the allegations lack credibility.

“These attacks are fake and lack credibility,” he said. “I completely support Serena and all of our astronauts.”

According to Roscosmos, the investigation was completed recently and the results were sent to those responsible, who must now analyze whether or not to initiate a criminal case. The most accepted hypothesis, however, is that the hole is just a manufacturing defect.

At the time, the three sealed the hole with epoxy and were in no danger, but the opening could have depressurized the ISS in a matter of weeks and caused tragedy.

The United States and Russia have been partners in space programs for the past three decades, but now that alliance appears to be disintegrating, with tensions exacerbated by Russian provocations. Russia’s space chief, Dmitry Rogozin, must meet Nelson in person and possibly both will reach a path of conciliation about what happened.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques