Salvador registers four cases of Influenza A H3N2; State Department of Health issues alert | Bahia

The State Health Department of Bahia (Sesab) announced this Wednesday (1) that four cases of Influenza A H3N2 were detected in the state. Because of this, Sesab issued an epidemiological alert for municipal health departments.
The H3N2 virus is a type of Influenza A virus that, like the H1N1 (swine flu) virus, causes flu. The four confirmed cases occurred in November, with symptoms beginning between November 19 and 25. The last case of the infection in Bahia had been registered on April 15th.
Also according to Sesab, the four people live in Salvador, two female and two male, aged 11, 29, 38 and 54 years old. Two cases were registered in the neighborhood of Itapuã, one in Candeal and the other in Barbalho.
The alert issued guides the health teams of the municipality to the need to intensify surveillance actions in suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).
The document also recommends the intensification of vaccination in municipalities with the influenza vaccine for priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign. This group is composed of children between 6 months and 6 years; pregnant and postpartum women; people aged 60 years and over; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; population deprived of liberty; adolescents under socio-educational measures; people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.
According to Sesab, Bahia distributed 5,635,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine and 4,830,362 were applied during the Influenza Campaign in 2021, with an average coverage of 69.7%. The state achieved vaccination coverage of 79.4% for children, 77.2% for pregnant women, 66.1% for the elderly, 78.3% for indigenous peoples, 80.8% for postpartum women, and 55.7% for health workers . In 2020, the average coverage reached 93.55% of the target audience.
The city of Salvador informed that it seeks to prevent an outbreak of flu in the city, just as happens in Rio de Janeiro. Therefore, SMS requested 100,000 extra doses of the vaccine against the virus.
Health centers are open from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8 am to 4 pm. To get vaccinated, you must present your RG document or bring your vaccination card.
