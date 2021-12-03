Salvador registers four cases of Influenza A H3N2; State Department of Health issues alert | Bahia

The State Health Department of Bahia (Sesab) announced this Wednesday (1) that four cases of Influenza A H3N2 were detected in the state. Because of this, Sesab issued an epidemiological alert for municipal health departments.

The H3N2 virus is a type of Influenza A virus that, like the H1N1 (swine flu) virus, causes flu. The four confirmed cases occurred in November, with symptoms beginning between November 19 and 25. The last case of the infection in Bahia had been registered on April 15th.

Also according to Sesab, the four people live in Salvador, two female and two male, aged 11, 29, 38 and 54 years old. Two cases were registered in the neighborhood of Itapuã, one in Candeal and the other in Barbalho.

Less than 60% of health workers working in Salvador were vaccinated against flu, points out the Coordination of Immunization

The alert issued guides the health teams of the municipality to the need to intensify surveillance actions in suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

The document also recommends the intensification of vaccination in municipalities with the influenza vaccine for priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign. This group is composed of children between 6 months and 6 years; pregnant and postpartum women; people aged 60 years and over; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; population deprived of liberty; adolescents under socio-educational measures; people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.

According to Sesab, Bahia distributed 5,635,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine and 4,830,362 were applied during the Influenza Campaign in 2021, with an average coverage of 69.7%. The state achieved vaccination coverage of 79.4% for children, 77.2% for pregnant women, 66.1% for the elderly, 78.3% for indigenous peoples, 80.8% for postpartum women, and 55.7% for health workers . In 2020, the average coverage reached 93.55% of the target audience.

The city of Salvador informed that it seeks to prevent an outbreak of flu in the city, just as happens in Rio de Janeiro. Therefore, SMS requested 100,000 extra doses of the vaccine against the virus.

Health centers are open from Monday to Friday (except holidays), from 8 am to 4 pm. To get vaccinated, you must present your RG document or bring your vaccination card.

Check the list of Influenza (flu) vaccination posts:

Itapuã Sanitary District

São Cristóvão Basic Health Unit

USF Vila Verde

USF Vila Nova Hope

Pau da Lima Health District

Family Health Unit (USF) Canabrava

Pires da Veiga Basic Health Unit (UBS)

Itapagipe Sanitary District

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Minister Alkimin

Family Health Unit (USF) São José de Baixo

Cabula Health District

Family Health Unit (USF) Pernambuezinho

Brotas Health District

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Manoel Vitorino

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Cosme de Farias

Sanitary District Historic Center

Carlos Gomes Multicenter

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Santo Antônio

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Péricles Esteves Cardoso (Barbalho)

Barra/Rio Vermelho Health District

Adriano Pondé Multicenter (Amaralina)

Boca do Rio Health District

Pituaçu Family Health Unit (USF)

Family Health Unit (USF) Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul)

Cajazeiras Sanitary District

Family Health Unit (USF) Yolanda Pires

São Caetano/Valéria Sanitary District

Family Health Unit (USF) Antônio Lazarotto

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Péricles Laranjeiras

Liberty Health District

Liberty Multicenter

Basic Health Unit (UBS) Maria Conceição Santiago Imbassahy (16th Center)

Family Health Unit (USF) IAPI

Family Health Unit (USF) Santa Mônica

Basic Health Unit (UBS) São Judas Tadeu

Professor Bezerra Lopes Multicenter (Freedom)

Suburb Health District

Family Health Unit (USF) Beira Mangue

Family Health Unit (USF) Itacaranha

Family Health Unit (USF) Alto de Coutos 2

Family Health Unit (USF) Alto de Coutos I

Alto do Cruzeiro Family Health Unit (USF)

Family Health Unit (USF) Alto da Terezinha

Family Health Unit (USF) New Constituent

Family Health Unit (USF) Vila Fraternidade

Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 1

Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 2

Family Health Unit (USF) Fazenda Coutos 3

Family Health Unit (USF) São Tomé de Paripe

Family Health Unit (USF) Beats Heart

Family Health Unit (USF) Estrada da Cocisa

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻