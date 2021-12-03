Samsung is optimistic and expects Galaxy S22 lineup to regain previous generation sales

Samsung wants 2022 to be much better than 2021 when it comes to sales of the Galaxy S line. That’s because The Elec staff shared some of the company’s predictions, confirming that the South Korean hopes to have a 22% market share in 2022.

In addition, the company predicts that global smartphone sales will reach 1.52 billion units by 2022, with 390 million of them expected to be Samsung devices.

To be even more specific, within its sales target, the company wants to deliver 33 million units of the Galaxy S22 line. The breakdown between the models is as follows: