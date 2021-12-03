Samsung is optimistic and expects Galaxy S22 lineup to regain previous generation sales

Samsung wants 2022 to be much better than 2021 when it comes to sales of the Galaxy S line. That’s because The Elec staff shared some of the company’s predictions, confirming that the South Korean hopes to have a 22% market share in 2022.
In addition, the company predicts that global smartphone sales will reach 1.52 billion units by 2022, with 390 million of them expected to be Samsung devices.
To be even more specific, within its sales target, the company wants to deliver 33 million units of the Galaxy S22 line. The breakdown between the models is as follows:
Now, when it comes to devices from the popular Galaxy A family, the South Korean’s goals are imposing. This is because the company expects to sell 267 million units of the Galaxy A23 and A33.
Already the intermediaries Galaxy A53 and A73 should account for the sale of 92 million devices, and this must be achieved thanks to some important changes.
Samsung is expected to expand the marketing of the A-line and offer more color options. In addition, an important feature that may be present in some devices is IP68 certification, something that can be an important factor in differentiating South Korean devices from the thousands of Chinese options.
Do you believe that the Galaxy S22 line has such high sales potential? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.