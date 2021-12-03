Santa Claus arrives at Christmas with 5G Jornal da Manhã

OF CHANGE

Provoked by deputy Franco da Cartafina during this Thursday’s event at the IFTM, Minister Fábio Faria confirmed that he is leaving (through the front door) of Gilberto Kassab’s PSD to join Progressistas. He must be a candidate for the Senate in his home state, Rio Grande do Norte. But he will face an adversary at the very base of the Bolsonaro government. Minister Rogério Marinho also dreams of a seat in the Senate by RN.

EVENT MUSE

Named after Princess Grace, from Monaco, and as beautiful as she is, the Congresswoman Pocketnarista Greyce Elias made the biggest success at the 5G Agro event. In addition to her slender bearing and beautiful green eyes, the parliamentarian has an impeccable oratory.

what a show

Beautiful structure of the IFTM at Univerdecidade was one of the great stars of the 5G Agro event. Those who did not know her were enchanted by what they saw, including the auditorium (with the right to a LED screen) where the ceremony was held.

Where are you?

Few councilors attended the great connectivity event. In addition to president Ismar Marão, Luizinho Kanecão, Marcos Jammal, Almir Silva, Celso Neto and Rochelle Bazaga were also seen. From the municipal government, in addition to Mayor Elisa, there were secretaries Miria Resende and Indiara Ferreira, secretary José Geraldo Celani, from Agro, the president of the Cultural Foundation, Cássio Facure, and Cabinet official, Caio Presotto.

by weight

Grupo Algar, in turn, attended the event in full. Starting with helmsman Luiz Alberto Garcia, with impressive vitality at the height of his nearly 90 years, and his son, Luiz Alexandre, the group’s president, Jean Borges, among other directors and executives of the group.

VOICE OF ALLOTMENT

Edition of December 1st of the official newspaper of the municipality can be considered the “Porta Voz dos loteamentos”. In one fell swoop, several processes that had been under analysis at the PMU for months were unlocked. Now decrees have been published revalidating the deadlines of previous decrees that approved the projects of the Jardim Wilson Lombardi subdivision, as well as the Residencial Badajós (the one, the controversial water network, which Codau refused to fund) and the Uberville Loteamento. It also has the publication of a decree releasing a guarantee for the “Chácaras Mariita II” and “Jardim Libânio” subdivisions.

EXCHANGE EXCHANGE

Márcio Antonângelo is leaving the position of head of the Department of Planning, Management, Projects and Agreements, at the Municipal Sports and Leisure Foundation of Uberaba – FUNEL. He will be replaced by Guilherme Cecílio Resende.