São Paulo cancels New Year’s Eve and maintains mandatory use of masks

This Thursday morning, 2, the Health Secretary of the city of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, confirmed the New Year’s Eve cancellation in the capital of São Paulo. The release from the use of masks in the open air in the city, which was scheduled for December 11, was also cancelled. The information was reinforced by the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) at a press conference in New York at 10:30 am. A Sanitary Surveillance study expected for the next 5th was completed last Wednesday night, December 1st, and was sent to Nunes with recommendations for cancellation. The study shows that the city has good rates of vaccination, a drop in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and cases of Covid-19, but recognizes the threat of the new Ômicron variant. “The study of the Sanitary Surveillance was completed last night. Despite the positive data from the capital, but with the appearance of the new variant, it indicates the maintenance of the use of masks and the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve party”, said Aparecido. In turn, the mayor reinforced the technical criteria of the decision: “It is not opinionated, it is only a decision to follow what the Health Surveillance defined in its study. Monitoring is necessary during this period”. Nunes also informed that, at the end of the month, the surveillance should deliver a new study, which will serve as a basis for new decisions, tightening or relaxing restrictions.

According to the Health Secretary, despite the cancellation of the party on Avenida Paulista, with concerts and large gatherings of people, other private and smaller parties, in clubs and restaurants, for example, must continue with permission to occur. The city of São Paulo will not undergo changes in the restrictions plan. Edson Aparecido also stated that he sent a letter to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), requesting a further reduction in the time to vaccinate the population with the booster dose. Currently, the interval between the second and third dose is five months, after a reduction made by the Ministry of Health, and the city of São Paulo wants it to become four months. The Health Secretary also said that the capital of São Paulo already has enough vaccines to apply immediately if the interval is reduced.

Over the Carnival 2022, Aparecido pointed out that no decision has been taken so far and that the issue should only be defined at the beginning of next year. Mayor Ricardo Nunes said that he has been planning to hold the Carnival, but that the party will also be conditioned to the epidemiological scenario and studies by the Sanitary Surveillance. “We cannot fail to emphasize the importance of Carnival for the city of São Paulo, due to several aspects, mainly due to the economic recovery and the generation of jobs. The company that presented the proposal to cover the entire cost of Carnival, around R$23 million, this company alone registers 20 thousand people to sell its product. It is necessary to plan for an event of this size. We are planning for that to happen”, he declared.

