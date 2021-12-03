Scheduled for 10am, TRT hearing decisive for bus strike – Gerais

Passengers huddle at the bus station in the morning, when BHTrans registered the realization of only 32% of the scheduled trips (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

The population without buses, accusations of non-compliance with the minimum scale of trips and high tension marked the day of the strike in public transport in Belo Horizonte yesterday, after drivers resumed the stoppage at zero hours. The expectation today revolves around an emergency hearing called by the Regional Labor Court of Minas Gerais (TRT-MG) for 10:00 am, in search of a conciliation between the Union of Road Transport Workers (STTR-BH) and the entity that represents companies in the sector (Setra-BH) to try to end the strike once and for all. According to BHTrans, 37.1% of scheduled trips were made between 4 pm and 5 pm. Between 12 am and 9 am, the percentage was even lower, at 32%. The minimum percentage stipulated by the TRT on Wednesday was 60%.

The situation can become complicated, since the Chamber of Store Directors of Belo Horizonte (CDL) denounced the STTR-BH to the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) for non-compliance with the TRT’s determination that the minimum circulation of 60% of the fleet should be maintained. The MPT informed that an urgent administrative procedure was instituted for the “due investigation and solution of the problem”. Drivers defend themselves: “Yes, we are trying to respect the guideline that respects the 60% agreed upon”, said the president of STTR-BH, Paulo Csar. “For our part, we are doing our best to ensure that this strike does not go forward,” he said, commenting on the summons for a hearing today at the Labor Court.

In the early afternoon, the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), had already stated that “once again the decision of the Justice was not complied with” and that he hoped that the situation would be resolved between the employers’ and workers’ unions. The mayor also said that he will not “sit on any discussion table or talk about tariff increases while there is a state of strike.” Kalil stated that the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) recognizes the legality of what was established in Justice and hopes that some action will be taken. On Wednesday, the TRT determined a minimum range of 60% of the fleet in circulation. “We are very concerned and it is important that it be stated clearly. We have to work for the city, the people need it,” he added.

THE SCALE If the minimum scale determined by the TRT were complied with, at least 912 of the 2,281 buses available in the capital – data from BHTrans – would already stop circulating, certainly causing inconvenience to around 1.2 million people who make up the daily average of passengers who they use the city’s buses. Failure to comply with the court decision results in a fine of R$50,000 to the union. Strikers are also not allowed to damage the assets of the concessionaire companies or prevent the entry and exit of employees who want to occupy their jobs.

However, according to the calculations made by the Belo Horizonte Company and Transport and Traffic (BHTrans), across the city, only 32% of the planned trips had been completed between midnight and 9 am yesterday. What was seen in the morning in the city was an uneven movement in the bus stations, with some completely stopped and others with movement of up to 75% of the buses.

WAIT WITHOUT END At Venda Nova Station, located on Rua Padre Pedro Pinto, the intense noise of vehicle engines and turning turnstiles gave way to birdsong. The interior and garage of the departure point were completely deserted by 9:30 am. At the turnstiles, some passengers were still waiting for the arrival of buses. The wait for massage therapist Sabrina Arajo had lasted more than three hours.

“I work at Savassi. I arrived here at 6 am. I just sent a message to my employers asking if I should keep waiting or go home. There’s no way I’ll get a car. The race is triple the price, almost R$ 100”, he reported.

General services assistant Camila Bianca left the house very early, at 4 am, to avoid being late for work. The strategy did not work. “I woke up at 3:40 am, I only got a bus to get to Venda Nova Station at 5:20 am. I arrived here at 6:30 am and there was no bus. My work starts at 8:00 am. I told the company where I work about the situation and they should send a van to pick me up. If they don’t send it, there’s no way for me to go,” said the young woman, who lives in the Mantiqueira neighborhood, in the Venda Nova region, and works downtown.

“EXCESS OF WORK” Adair Motorista, as he is known among his colleagues, works on the line 3052, Diamante – BH Shopping and had his arms crossed in support of the category. According to the driver, in addition to the issues related to remuneration, there is “overwork” for him and his colleagues. “We drive, we charge tickets, we have to activate the elevator for wheelchair users. It has been going on for three years without any salary adjustment. We face buses with excess passengers, heavy traffic. Companies do not value professionals and when we finish the day we feel pain of up to.”

After an unsuccessful round of negotiations with the owners of the bus companies that provide the service in Belo Horizonte, the road workers decided, at two meetings on Wednesday, to resume the strike from the early morning of yesterday. They claim to have been without a raise for two years and claim a 9% salary increase, plus salary adjustment according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Other agendas of the movement are: return of the meal ticket during the holidays, payment of the 2019/2020 allowance and end of the free pass limitation.

The category even crossed its arms on November 22, but suspended the strike 24 hours later, after signaling an agreement by the Union of Public Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH). The proposal presented by Setra-BH, however, did not please the drivers, as it includes a 9% increase, but excludes the replacement of wages due to inflation, the main reason for the strike movement.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Frederico Teixeira

In the meantime…Txis and apps pocket profits

Approached by the State of Minas at a taxi stop on Rua Padre Pedro Pinto, in the Venda Nova region, retiree Regina Siqueira reacted impatiently. “I’m very late, I need to go out, I don’t have time to talk,” said the lady. She is one of dozens of passengers who passed through the stop between 6:00 and 11:00 yesterday. The movement encouraged the taxi drivers. “I leave home at 9 am and I’ve already done seven races, almost double what I would normally do. I’m not even going to lunch, I’m going to enjoy the good sea to ride,” said taxi driver Gilson Filho. Another output of passengers, the apps, meant paying up to 380% more expensive than normal on the dynamic fare. At around 9:30 am, for example, a trip from Estação Venda Nova to the city center, which normally costs R$25, was quoted at approximately R$120.