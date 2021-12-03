Schizophrenia: know what it is, what the symptoms are and how to treat the disorder – 12/02/2021

Schizophrenia affects, on average, 2.5 million Brazilians and almost 1% of the world population. It is a serious and progressive disease, usually diagnosed when symptoms appear. However, experts say that the first psychotic episode is often ignored or undervalued, and when the person is finally diagnosed, years may have passed without knowing exactly what was happening.

This type of mental disorder starts off mildly, but without correct treatment it can get worse over time. With each relapse, the patient can present even more severe conditions.

What is schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a psychiatric disorder defined by the presence of one or more of the five domains below:

Delusions;

Hallucinations;

Disorganized thinking/disorganized speech;

Grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia — inability to move normally);

Negative symptoms (difficulty expressing emotions, loss of interest and motivation).

The disease affects the ability to think, feel and behave clearly and is characterized by thoughts or experiences that often seem out of touch with reality. The person with schizophrenia usually has disorganized speech or behavior and reduced participation in daily activities.

The most common symptoms are hallucinations (including hearing voices), delusions and disorganized thinking. Image: iStock

What are the main symptoms?

Schizophrenia is part of psychotic disorders and, therefore, the symptoms usually present themselves in the form of outbreaks, such as delusions and auditory and visual hallucinations (hear and see things that no one else sees or hears).

Anxiety and fears are also very common symptoms. A person with schizophrenia has considerable difficulties in socializing and empathizing (putting themselves in someone else’s shoes), often presenting emotional rigidity.

In addition to outbreaks, a person who has schizophrenia may have symptoms similar to those of depression:

Lack of energy;

Difficulty concentrating and memory;

Social isolation (preferably being alone, unwilling to meet other people).

Hostility and aggression can also be associated with schizophrenia, but it is important to emphasize that spontaneous or random aggression is not common in individuals who suffer from the disease.

Cases involving aggression are more frequent in younger and male people and in people with a history of violence, impulsiveness, non-adherence to treatment and abuse of illegal substances (such as alcohol and drugs).

Incidence of individuals with schizophrenia

According to experts, the prevalence of schizophrenia is about 0.3% to 0.7%, with variation by ethnicity between countries and geographic origin, for immigrants and children of immigrants.

The gender ratio is also different: negative symptoms and longer duration of the disorder are more common among men. On the other hand, mood symptoms and brief presentations (associated with a better prognosis) affect both men and women.

These people may display affection at an inappropriate time, dysphoric mood (which can take the form of depression, anxiety, or anger); sleep disturbance (sleep during the day and activity at night); in addition to depersonalization, derealization and somatic concerns.

Main causes

Like most psychiatric disorders, schizophrenia is a biopsychosocial disorder. Its exact cause is not known, but it is possible to list a combination and factors that may explain the disorder:

Genetic;

Psychological (how the person responds to different environmental stimuli and how they face life);

Social (how society relates to the person and vice versa);

Cultural/Environment;

Development;

Altered brain structure and chemistry.

The exact cause of schizophrenia is not known, but a combination of factors such as genetics, environment, altered brain structure and chemistry can influence Image: iStock

Risk factors

Schizophrenia is a complex disorder that has an interaction of biological, psychological, social and developmental factors for its onset.

The increased risk of schizophrenia may be associated with complications in pregnancy, hypoxic birth (lack of sufficient oxygen in the tissues) and older age of the parents. Other prenatal and perinatal diversities, including stress, infections, malnutrition and maternal diabetes, may be linked to schizophrenia. It is important to note, however, that most babies do not develop the disease.

degrees of schizophrenia

Every psychological disorder can be mild, moderate or severe. Without proper treatment, the situation can worsen over the years.

Because it is an illness that manifests itself through psychotic episodes, a person with schizophrenia may need intensive treatment and then move on to more moderate treatment.

How is the diagnosis

There are no tests to attest to schizophrenia. Diagnosis is usually made by excluding other disorders and illnesses. The first indications that the patient may have schizophrenia can be seen in early adulthood, around 20 years of age.

Among the main criteria for diagnosing the disorder is the psychiatric interview, in which several factors are taken into account to reach the conclusion that a person really has schizophrenia. It is necessary to make an appointment with the patient, their families and people they live with to understand which biopsychosocial factors may be involved in the condition.

Treatment

Although there is no cure, schizophrenia can be controlled. As it is a very complex disorder, with several causes and factors that can aggravate the symptoms, the treatment requires interventions from psychiatrists, occupational therapists, psychologists, physical educators and even nutritionists.

The most common treatment is with antipsychotics prescribed by a specialist. Therapy is indicated in individual, family and psychoeducational forms.

Each patient with schizophrenia, however, can present the disease in different forms and need an exclusive and individualized treatment.

Sources: Sonia Palma, psychiatrist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo; Jair Borges Barbosa Neto, psychiatrist and professor at the Department of Medicine (DMed) at UFSCar (University of São Carlos); Read Sanders, psychiatrist and professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at UFC (Federal University of Ceará).