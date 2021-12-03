Scientists Detect How AstraZeneca Vaccine Generates Clots – DW – 12/02/2021

A team of scientists from the United Kingdom and the United States claimed to have discovered the mechanism that makes the covid-19 vaccine from the company AstraZeneca can cause the development of blood clots in some people.

The team, which published its results in the American newspaper Science Advances, found that a protein in the blood is attracted to a key component of the vaccine, which in turn triggers an immune system reaction that, in combination with other factors that have yet to be determined, leads to so-called immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (ITP) .

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was shown to be effective against covid-19 and helped save thousands of lives in the pandemic, but it ended up being scarred, particularly in Europe, by the fear that it would generate blood clots, which led several countries to restrict its use.

Adenovirus Key Component

Vaxzevria vaccine, developed by Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, has in its composition an adenovirus (specifically, a chimpanzee common cold virus).

Previous studies have found that people who develop blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine develop unusual antibodies, which attack a protein known as platelet factor 4 on the blood platelets.

According to the new research, it is precisely the adenovirus, which acts as a messenger in the AstraZeneca vaccine, which may be linked to the development of clots, since everything indicates that its external surface attracts the protein platelet factor 4 (PF4), binding them together. if to her.

In some rare cases, the immune system then generates antibodies to attack the PF4 protein aggregated to the adenovirus. As these antibodies also bind to the protein, clots develop, the research indicates.

Although vaccines are injected into muscle, they can sometimes leak into the bloodstream, where the process can begin.

extremely rare cases

“ITP only occurs in extremely rare cases because a complex chain of events must occur to trigger this side effect,” said one of the authors, Alan Parker of Cardiff University.

“Our data confirm that platelet factor 4 can bind to adenoviruses, an important step in triggering the underlying mechanism in ITP. Establishing the entire mechanism can help prevent and treat this condition,” he added.

Clot formation in a minority of patients has led many governments to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which, however, is the cheapest and easiest to transport.

A spokesman for the drugmaker, whose experts participated in the study, indicated that “although the research is not definitive, it offers interesting data” and added that the company will take them into account in its efforts “to eliminate this rare side effect. “.

