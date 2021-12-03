Senate approves Auxílio Brasil, social program that replaces Bolsa Família — Senado Notícias

In a symbolic vote, the Plenary approved the Provisional Measure (MP 1.061/2021) which created Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaces Bolsa Família. The version approved by Congress includes a provision to end the current waiting list for the benefit. The Conversion Bill (PLV) 26/2021, with the subsidy rules, is now going to be sanctioned.

The rapporteur, senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), recalled that the eradication of poverty is one of the commandments of the Constitution and noted that the MP received more than 400 amendments from parliamentarians. According to him, the Auxílio Brasil and Alimenta Brasil programs will ensure that children in vulnerable situations receive more government attention.

— Some were quick to say that Bolsa Familia was being phased out. No, it is being improved. Auxílio Brasil combines the best of Bolsa Família with the best of emergency aid. It is a permanent program, to be provided for in the Constitution, and which is already born with more generous values ​​than its predecessor. It is a policy that brings greater security for vulnerable families to plan their lives; that’s what it’s all about,” stated Roberto Rocha.

He celebrated the approval of the so-called PEC dos Precatório, as he understood that the changes will allow the sustainability of the benefits of Auxílio Brasil, created by MP 1.061/2021.

— With the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, non-contributory social protection is finally part of the Constitution, freeing so many Brazilians from the abject political-electoral exploitation of social benefits. Now, the Constitution will provide that they are permanent – highlighted.

Roberto Rocha made some adjustments to the wording, but rejected amendments presented to avoid the text being returned to the Chamber of Deputies and a possible loss of validity of the MP, which runs out on the next 7th. One of the rapporteur’s amendments was questioned as not being of writing, but the Senate Board agreed with Roberto Rocha, confirming that the amendment was editorial.

In the opinion of the rapporteur, compared to Bolsa Família, Auxílio Brasil will have more flexible rules and higher income limits, which should increase the scope and value of benefits.

Auxílio Brasil has been in effect since November 17, when payments to those already benefiting from Bolsa Família began. Currently, 14.5 million families are entitled to support. Those who received emergency aid but did not receive Bolsa Família are not automatically included in Brazil Aid. Those who did not receive Bolsa Família, but are enrolled in the Cadastro Único and met the program’s requirements, may be included in the coming months, but there are no guarantees or deadlines.



The project does not stipulate the exact amount of financial support, which is paid monthly and calculated per family member. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the average value in November 2021 was R$ 217 per family. The government promises to increase the aid to R$ 400 in 2022 with the enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios (PEC 23/2021).

During the plenary session, the government leader, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), stated that the Ministry of Citizenship works so that the poorest families receive the readjusted subsidy at Christmas this year. The senator calculates that the number of families benefited could reach 17 million in the coming months and 20 million over the next year.

feeds Brazil

By MP 1.061, the Programa Alimenta Brasil will replace the Food Acquisition Program (PAA). In the new benefit, the government buys food produced by family farming and guarantees a minimum income to producers. Food purchased by the federal government is donated to the social assistance network.

In his report, Roberto Rocha paid tribute to the coconut breakers in Maranhão.

— I’m offering an amendment to the wording to pay special attention to the babassu coconut breakers, who are so invisible in our legal framework. As a tribute, I propose your quotation expressed in a device about Alimenta Brasil, which the purpose of the program is to strengthen local and regional circuits and marketing networks. There is no change of merit, just mention of your specific circuit for this purpose. The breaker symbolizes so much: the strength of Brazilian women, the commitment of our people who work in sustainable activities and the preservation of the environment – said the rapporteur.

poverty range

Congress raised the extreme poverty line, set by the government at R$100 per person, to R$105; and poverty, from R$200 to R$210, which paves the way for the entry of more families into the Auxílio Brasil program. Deputies and senators also included a provision that states that the Budget must be sufficient to cover all eligible families.

The objective is to clear the “waiting line” to receive the benefit. Thus, every family that meets the criteria analyzed by the government and is approved for the program can receive the income transfer. Both measures can impact the amounts of promised aid.

— It is important that this queue be reset at this time of social crisis, which the government has already committed to do. As of 2022, the Executive Branch will be responsible for matching the expenditure generated by the new law with the available budget allocations, keeping this queue zeroed. After all, in this House, we approved the PEC dos Precatórios, which ensures resources for Brazil Aid at least until 2026 – said the rapporteur.

Currently, the government is not required to serve all families that are within the poverty and extreme poverty range that meet the requirements, which include prenatal care, compliance with the national vaccination calendar and minimum school attendance for children and adolescents in the family.

According to the rapporteur, Roberto Rocha, the queue currently reaches about 1.5 million families (more than 3 million people).

“The queue can last for months, or even more than a year. Now, the family that has already been recognized as vulnerable, within the program’s rules, and authorized by the Government, must be able to receive its benefit. There is no need to talk about queuing when there is hunger”, defends the rapporteur.

To prevent the government from delaying the analysis of the situation of those registered, the senator included a wording amendment to try to speed up the release of subsidies.

Benefits

The text institutes four financial benefits within the Auxílio Brasil Program:

— Early Childhood Benefit: in the amount of R$130 per month, intended for families in poverty or extreme poverty that have children aged between zero and 36 months;

— Family Composition Benefit: in the amount of R$65 per month, intended for families in a situation of poverty or extreme poverty who have pregnant women, nursing mothers or people aged between three and 21 incomplete;

— Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: intended for families in extreme poverty, whose monthly per capita family income, even added to the two previous benefits that may have been received, is equal to or less than the value of the extreme poverty line; and

— Transition Compensatory Benefit: granted to Bolsa Família beneficiary families who have had a reduction in the amount to be received as a result of their inclusion in the new financial benefits structure.

The first three benefits can be paid cumulatively to families. In any case, payment will preferably be made to the woman. The PLV also provides that they can be paid through a digital account, popularized in the granting of emergency aid during the pandemic.

Emancipation

In addition to the financial benefits, the PLV institutes accessory benefits, which may be added to the amount received, provided that certain additional requirements are met.

The idea is to “reward” individual effort and emancipation, with values ​​to be defined later by the government: School Sport Aid (for students who stand out in official competitions), Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship (for students who stand out in academic competitions ), Child Citizen Aid (paid directly to authorized day care centers), Rural Productive Inclusion Aid (for family farmers) and Urban Productive Inclusion Aid (for family members with formal employment).

The text also provides rules for the exit of the program for families who have increased income.

goals

The bill also sets declining targets in the three years following publication of the law for the poverty rate and the extreme poverty rate, with World Bank reference values. The following targets were established in the three years following the publication of the law: general poverty rate below 12%, 11% and 10%; and extreme poverty rate below 6%, 4% and 3%. For the following years, it will be up to the federal executive branch to establish new lower and decreasing targets.

Senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), Eliziane Gama (CIdadania-MA), Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) , Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) and Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), also declare their support for Auxílio Brasil.

— The principle of what we have been discussing here since the beginning of the discussion of this provisional measure, which is “hunger is in a hurry”, is that we all have an understanding that we must immediately ensure the effectiveness of the provisional measure. Therefore, it is the service to millions of Brazilians who are in a situation of hunger. Today, we have a percentage of 12.8% of the Brazilian population that is below the poverty line. That means 27 million Brazilians, and something that is even more serious: now, in the pandemic period, the numbers have increased even more. We had, in Brazil, an increase in the poor population and an increase in the rich population, a much larger gap. Social inequality in Brazil has increased considerably — summarized Eliziane regarding the importance of the MP.