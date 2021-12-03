Shincheonji: Young girl tells how she was recruited by ‘promised pastor’ church | World

It is estimated that more than 2,000 religious groups suspected of being “sects” operate in the UK, and many of them recruit students.

Jess, a former student at the University of Salford, says she was approached on campus by two young men, who invited her to “cafe with God.”

At the time, she was weakened by her father’s repeated death.

The duo were members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which was founded in South Korea in 1984 and has worshipers around the world.

Followers believe leader Lee Man-hee, who calls himself the “promised shepherd,” will lead 144,000 people to paradise after Christ’s second coming to earth.

“I became a completely different person. I lost motivation about my studies,” says Jess, about the time when she attended group meetings in university classrooms.

She says that she started to dedicate herself intensely to church activities and left the university in the background.

A Shincheonji spokesperson says the group is not a cult and denies that it controls or manipulates its members.

The University of Salford says the campus is open to the public, which can pose challenges when it comes to monitoring actions taken by outside bodies.