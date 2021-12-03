Singer João Gomes exposes an old statement to Maisa: ‘What a shame’ | celebrities

João Gomes reveals an old passion for Maisa when exposing his statementReproduction/Instagram
Rio – Singer João Gomes made his followers burst out laughing, this Thursday (2), when he revealed, in an unusual way, that he was already in love with Maisa Silva. The 19-year-old artist shared the print of a recent message in which the actress claims to have enjoyed her show, however, it is possible to notice an older message in which the young man declares himself to the presenter.
“Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been in love with you since the days of ‘Good Morning and Company’. Kiss, I love you”, wrote João in 2017, the same year Maisa hitched dating Nicolas Arashiro. The singer revealed the conversation in his Instagram Stories and admitted: “I’m ashamed of this message. I don’t understand anything.”
Then, the composer recalled: “Misa sent me a message and I had already told about my sorrows when I tried to call her. I used to call so much on ‘Bom Dia e Companhia’ to win a Playstation”, he joked. The print of the message also ended up on the singer’s Twitter profile and Maisa laughed at the situation: “Very cute”, declared the artist.
KKKKKKKKKK mt cute
