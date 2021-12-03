Singer João Gomes exposes an old statement to Maisa: ‘What a shame’ | celebrities



João Gomes reveals an old passion for Maisa when exposing his statement – Reproduction/Instagram

Posted 02/12/2021 16:50 | Updated 12/02/2021 16:51

Rio – Singer João Gomes made his followers burst out laughing, this Thursday (2), when he revealed, in an unusual way, that he was already in love with Maisa Silva. The 19-year-old artist shared the print of a recent message in which the actress claims to have enjoyed her show, however, it is possible to notice an older message in which the young man declares himself to the presenter.

“Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been in love with you since the days of ‘Good Morning and Company’. Kiss, I love you”, wrote João in 2017, the same year Maisa hitched dating Nicolas Arashiro. The singer revealed the conversation in his Instagram Stories and admitted: “I’m ashamed of this message. I don’t understand anything.”

Then, the composer recalled: “Misa sent me a message and I had already told about my sorrows when I tried to call her. I used to call so much on ‘Bom Dia e Companhia’ to win a Playstation”, he joked. The print of the message also ended up on the singer’s Twitter profile and Maisa laughed at the situation: “Very cute”, declared the artist.

João Gomes is a forró singer who had his name among the most talked about subjects on social media last weekend, after images of a concert by the artist in Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, went viral on the web. Among the videos shared by internet users, it is even possible to see a couple having sex during the presentation that took place on November 13th.