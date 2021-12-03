singer’s brother talks about Calculista release

João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, takes a big step in his career this Friday (3). Along with his duo, Dom Vittor, he will release the music and music video for “Calculista”, much anticipated by fans because of the participation of the “queen of suffering”. The images were recorded in May, at the singer’s house, and the release, after the artist’s death, was authorized by Ruth Dias, mother of Marília and Gustavo.

The first interview in the career of Dom Vittor and Gustavo, who formed the duo in 2020 and have not yet debuted on stage, took place in a chat with splash. The 20-year-olds are aware of the responsibility of keeping the eyes of Marília fans on them, and, despite their little experience, they speak firmly about the will to make a living from music.

For Gustavo, performing a musical release and continuing in the profession is also to honor a desire of his sister.

When Marília died, I imagined that the duo’s musical project was over. It made no sense to continue. If she’s not here to see me, why am I going to do it? I turned this key talking to my mother. She gave us a lot of strength and encouraged us to continue. It was Marilia’s wish. If we stopped, everything would be in vain, and we didn’t stop.

Marília Mendonça and her brother, João Gustavo Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The sertanejos decided to form the duo without the help of Marília Mendonça. The artist had warned her brother that she no longer wanted to know about managing artists. However, seeing Dom Vittor and Gustavo so dedicated, she turned back. In addition to managing the singers, she asked to participate in “Calculista” — which was almost denied.

“Gustavo called me telling me that Marília had heard ‘Calculista’ and had asked to participate, and asked what I thought. He was in doubt because we had agreed to debut without having any participations, to have our own merits. But you’re crazy ? It was Marília Mendonça asking to sing with us, and he almost refused. I told him to accept right away”, recalls Dom Vittor.

Gustavo then obeyed his colleague. “I went back and accepted”, he says.

Working with his sister, even for a short time, gave the countryman a series of lessons. He fondly remembers the advice given by the “mistress”.

What she advised me that I will take the most in life is about having sincerity, personality, and not wanting to climb on anyone. My sister was always trying to protect us, solving all of the couple’s problems and saying: ‘Nobody messes with my boys, no’.

Gustavo continues: “The tricky thing about continuing in music without it is not having this protection anymore. The duo had a ‘mother’ who hugged us tooth and nail. We lost that, and many times we don’t know how to continue.”

Dom Vittor and Gustavo formed a duo at the end of 2020; they haven’t debuted on stage yet Image: Disclosure

Embraced by Marília’s team

If before the accident Dom Vittor and Gustavo were managed by Marília Mendonça, now, in relation to agency, they can continue unconcerned. The duo has had the support of Workshow, the office that took care of the sertaneja, and a series of other duos, such as Henrique and Juliano, and Maiara and Maraisa. The singers even plan to join the music office team.

“It is 90% defined that we will also sign a contract with Workshow. There is conversation and interest. They embraced us a lot”, says Gustavo.

Marília Mendonça’s band and producers will also be part of the duo’s career, something that was already being prepared in life by the sertaneja.

We found out, after Marília died, that while still alive, she called her whole band and asked them to help us. We would open her shows and they would do ours too. Everyone had already accepted , says Dom Vittor.

Gustavo remembers that one of the “pushes” for him not to give up on the music came from Júnior Campi, his sister’s producer and drummer, now part of his team. “He texted me saying, ‘Brother, I know this is tough, but we’re here. We want to be with you, okay?’

the next plans

Dom Vittor and Gustavo say they are “living one day at a time”. Following today’s release with “Calculista”, the duo will make their stage debut the following weekend. They sing with Henrique and Juliano on December 9, in a concert at Villa Country, in São Paulo, and, on the following two days, 10 and 11, they perform alongside Maiara and Maraisa at the Centro de Tradições Nordestinas (CTN) , also in São Paulo.

For 2022, in addition to a tour that will pay homage to Marília Mendonça, Dom Vittor and Gustavo are planning other compositions they made in partnership with the artist. The brother of the eternal queen of suffering anticipates: