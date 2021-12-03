Six Vaccine Trial Shows Post-Dose Booster Pfizer and AstraZeneca Increases Protection | Vaccines

A study published on Thursday (2) in “The Lancet” points to a increased immune response after booster tests of six vaccines administered to patients who had already completed the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine schedule against Covid-19.

The randomized, double-blind trial (patients randomly chosen and unknown to the authors) involved 2,878 adults over 30 years of age;

The researchers looked at immune response, not efficacy, although they are related; that is: they verified whether an action of the immune system against the virus occurred, but did not assess the proportion of reduction in Covid cases among the vaccinated group compared to the non-vaccinated group;

Are the seven vaccines that have been tested as reinforcement of Pfizer or AstraZeneca: Novavax, Janssen, Moderna, Valneva, Curevac and, again, Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

During trials conducted in 2020, prior to application in hundreds of countries, the two doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer showed 79% and 90% efficacy against hospitalization and death due to Covid-19. However, scientific evidence points to a reduction in protection months after the end of the vaccine schedule, which would justify a booster dose. So far, few studies have reported results from an “extra” application.

“The side effect data showed that all vaccines are safe for a booster dose., with acceptable levels of inflammatory events such as pain at the injection site, muscle pain, fatigue,” said Saul Faust, research leader and director of the Clinical Research Center at a foundation linked to the NHS.

According to the scientist, the booster response after two doses of AstraZeneca increased in all tests with the 7 vaccines involved, varying between 1.8 and 32.3 times in the high immunogenicity.

In the case of Pfizer, the results were positive for 6 immunizers, ranging from 1.3 to 11.5 times. Valneva’s vaccine is the only one that has not shown promising results for Pfizer, but the vaccine is still under continuous review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the first step towards a formal authorization request for use.

“It is important to note that these results refer only to the booster vaccines after the two primary applications and the immune response they conducted 28 days after the ‘extra dose’. Additional work will generate data three months and one year after receiving the booster , which will bring new ‘insights’ into long-term protection and immunological memory,” explained Saul Faust.