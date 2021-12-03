So Paulo coach ‘celebrates’ the final away from Itaquera, but sees Corinthians strong ‘anywhere’

Corinthians will not be able to define the Feminine Paulistão at the Neo Química Arena. The team led by Arthur Elias will play the return match against São Paulo at Arena Barueri, next Wednesday, at 9 pm.

Despite not facing Arthur Elias’ squad in Itaquera, coach Lucas Piccinato, who heads São Paulo, sees no reason to celebrate. The opposing commander understands that the environment at the Neo Química Arena, with a strong presence of the fans, would make the duel even more complicated, but that the female Corinthians have good performance wherever they play.

“Not playing in the Neo Química Arena has an influence, but Corinthians is a team that has had good performance in almost all stadiums in the country and will have a good performance in the two finals. We have to prepare to face this team wherever the game is. We have to make the most of our game as home team to go into this match with some advantage. It has an influence, but I don’t think it’s the fact that will make a difference because it’s a very qualified team wherever they play.“, said Lucas Piccinato at a press conference.

Striker Glaucia went the same way as her trainer. The São Paulo player highlighted, however, that the rival team also plays at Arena Barueri and knows the pitch very well, in addition to projecting Corinthians’ posture in the decision.

“We make Arena Barueri our home too. We played a lot there, both at Brazilian and Paulista. We know the difficulties Corinthians will present to us, just as they studied us, we studied them all. They will be very difficult games, but let’s set our game pace. Arena Barueri has a very good pitch and playing there, both for us and for them, is very important. Not playing at their home will be important for us, because the fans are very close and not having Barueri makes us impose our game and seek victory“, explained the attacker.

Even with the lack of expectations about playing and meeting the fans at Neo Química Arena, defender Giovanna Campiolo said that Timon has excellent conditions to play a good game and win the title of Barueri. The athlete also took the opportunity to invite Faithful to the match, despite the obstacle of distance.

“I wouldn’t say frustrating (not playing at Neo Química Arena), of course it was a stage that everyone expected, both us and the fans, but we’ve already played great games at Arena Barueri. Technically, and speaking of the pitch, the game goes much better too. That’s what we expect, that’s what we want to do. We know how difficult it is for the fans to get there, the club has made its efforts to be able to do its best to make it easier for the fans to go, and I’m sure it will be a great game. The fans will be in weight too. We know it won’t be an attendance record, but I’m sure they’ll have people to accompany us and we hope to play a great game,” concluded Giovanna.

The first Majestic for the final of the Women’s Paulistão 2021 takes place this Saturday. Corinthians and São Paulo face off at 4 pm, at Estádio do Morumbi. The return game is next Wednesday, December 8th, at Arena Barueri, at 9 pm. Until this Friday morning, Corinthians has not released more information about the tickets.

