South Africa Accelerates Vaccination Campaign Amid Sudden Rise of Covid Cases | World

South Africa has been accelerating its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 with the deployment of mobile stations, inside shopping malls and at public transport stations, to combat a rapid increase in cases of the disease a week after the discovery of the omicron variant.

Daily new cases have almost doubled. On Tuesday (30), there were 4,373 infected in 24 hours, and the following day, this number went to 8,561, according to official statistics. Health authorities believe the number is likely to increase.

“We want families to be safe this holiday season,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday (2).

“Before you go home, before you go on vacation, make sure you protect yourself and those you love. If you visit your parents and they have not yet been vaccinated, go with them to the nearest vaccination site. It could save their lives.”

The Director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, agreed. At a press conference, he stated that, although little is known about the effectiveness of vaccines against omicron, what we have today “is better than nothing”.

“We have to use vaccines,” said Nkengasong.

Gauteng province, home to South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and its capital, Pretoria, is a hotbed of new infections, with more than 70% of new cases.

Gauteng officials say they are “preparing for the worst” by increasing hospital beds and reopening field hospitals in anticipation of increased admissions of Covid-19 patients.

Tracks indicate that the omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa, is spreading rapidly and has already reached five of South Africa’s nine provinces.

It is not yet known how many of the new cases are directly linked to the omicron variant. That’s because scientists are only able to do complete gene sequencing on a small number of positive tests.

However, it appears that omicron is “quickly becoming the dominant variant” in South Africa, according to a statement by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. The institute said that 74% of the 249 samples sequenced in November were identified as omicrons.

First image of the omicron variant reveals more than twice as many mutations as delta — Photo: Courtesy Hospital Bambino Gesù Rome

Scientists in South Africa and around the world are working on gene sequencing of omicron samples to learn more about this variant. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious – as some health officials suspect – whether it is responsible for more serious cases, or whether existing vaccines are effective against it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that South Africa had confirmed 172 cases of the omicron, and Botswana 19. On Thursday, Zimbabwe announced that it had confirmed cases of this variant. Ghana and Nigeria, in West Africa, also reported cases of omicron on the continent.

In October, before the discovery of omicron, the delta variant was the dominant form of the coronavirus in South Africa.

WHO Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the rapid detection and reporting of the omicron by Botswana and South Africa “buyed time for the world” as nations began taking steps to try to prevent it from spreading.

“We have a window of opportunity, but we must act quickly and increase detection and prevention measures,” said Moeti.

She said countries “must adjust their response against Covid-19 and prevent an increase in cases in Africa that would potentially overwhelm already overstretched health facilities.”

People at a bus station in Soweto, South Africa, December 2, 2021 — Photo: Jerome Delay/AP

Gauteng Governor David Makhura said on Thursday that vaccination campaign efforts have paid off and that more people are being vaccinated. In the province at least 50,000 people were vaccinated a day this week.

However, about half of the province’s 16 million people have not been vaccinated, Makhura said. The number includes many migrants who are in South Africa undocumented and therefore cannot be vaccinated as they are not registered in the digital vaccination system, he said.

About 36% of adults in South Africa are fully vaccinated, according to official statistics. The country now has 19 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the pace of vaccinations has been slowing.

Photo shows a woman receiving a second dose of Pfizer's vaccine in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 1st. — Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP

That’s why authorities launched the new campaign to increase vaccines administered before large numbers of South Africans begin traveling and socializing during the Christmas and summer vacation seasons.