South African doctors report mild symptoms of Ômicron: fever, cough and sore throat – Health

CAPE TOWN – Scientists are still trying to figure out if the variant micron it is more transmissible, if it is linked to more aggressive cases or if it escapes the protection of the vaccine. Still without consolidated scientific evidence, the reports of physicians from South Africa, country where the new strain was identified, give clues about the behavior of the virus. Health professionals report mild symptoms among those vaccinated – such as fever, cough, headache and throat – and hospitalizations among patients who have not yet been immunized.

South Africa, the first country to detect Ômicron, is experiencing the fourth wave of covid-19, with cases nearly doubling overnight. To stateMvuyisi Mzukwa, who serves on the board of directors of the South African Medical Association (Sama), said so far the vaccine has ensured that Ômicron does not cause serious covid in the country.

According to Mzukwa, vaccinees who were infected by the new variant have mild symptoms such as headaches, sore throat and body, fever, malaise and loss of appetite. “These symptoms appear mainly in young people and in vaccinated people, even if they are elderly,” he said. The director stated that “very few patients have had the usual symptoms of covid”, such as loss of taste and smell.

He estimates that about 90% of patients hospitalized with the new variant are not vaccinated. “We need a little time, a week or two, to get a better idea, but that’s what we’ve seen so far: unvaccinated getting hospitalized, especially the elderly, and even younger people who are not vaccinated.”

Gauteng Province Governor David Makhura told a news conference that doctors have reported that the greatest concern with the new variant is young people who have not taken the vaccine, as those vaccinated have, according to initial data, registered mild symptoms . “We’re not panicking, but we’re worried about those who didn’t come for the vaccines,” he says.

On Thursday, 2, health authorities in the most populous province in South Africa, which accounts for 72% of cases of the new variant, went door-to-door and in schools asking young people to get vaccinated. Makhura said the vaccine is the best weapon to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. “The variant is out there and the youth meetings are a great risk. The difference with the wave of December last year is that we had no vaccine before. Now we have managed to overcome this wave, there is no lack of vaccine”, said the governor, who asked that those already vaccinated with the first dose, return for the second.

Authorities bet on vaccination as infection rate soars

South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday, 1, that 8,561 new positive cases had been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of the 51,977 covid tests done in the last 24 hours, 8,561 were positive, representing a rate of 16.5%.

As of Tuesday, South Africa had 4,373 new cases in one day, with an infection rate of 10.2%. This same rate hovered around 1% to 3% in early November. South Africa also recorded 135 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours and 28 new deaths.

Gauteng had fewer than 100 cases a day at the beginning of November and this Wednesday registered 6,168 new cases, brought mainly by young people aged 20 to 24 years.

At a press conference on Thursday, John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa), said that of the 52,000 new cases the continent registered last week, 31,000 were from South Africa, caused by the resulting Ômicron growth.

Vaccine void on the African continent

According to Nkengasong, until this Thursday, the African continent had applied 235.8 million doses. Data from Our World In Data show that in Africa, only 10.6% of the population took the first dose of the vaccine.

South Africa has one of the best vaccination rates on the continent, with 34% of its population immunized, according to the African CDC. Our World in Data data shows that eight out of ten African nations have failed to immunize even 20% of their population.

“Africa has already distributed 22.4 million doses of vaccines in the last week. In the last week alone, from November 25th to December 1st, 3.2 million doses of Janssen vaccines were distributed to some African countries, including Mozambique , Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Egypt, Gabon, Republic of Congo and Ethiopia,” said Nkengasong.

This week, the South African pharmaceutical company Aspen obtained a license from Janssen to produce vaccines locally for distribution to the continent. “We have to celebrate, we’re starting to see progress in terms of making vaccines on the continent.”

But by state, the founder and director of the Health and Justice Initiative in Africa (Health and Justice Initiative), Fatima Hassan, recalls that the discussion for the South African laboratory to produce the vaccine has been going on for more than a year and that so far nothing. was materialized. “We received a lot of doses that were about to expire. This puts a lot of pressure on Africa, you can’t plan what will happen as the deliveries were not guaranteed or sustainable.”