Soybeans rise in Chicago with climate in southern BR and Argentina worrying about…

Friday (3) is good high for soybean prices traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. Oilseed futures, at around 9:40 am (Eastern time), rose between 11.25 and 11.50 points, with January trading at $12.55 and May at $12.68 per bushel .

The market started to give more space to the climate in South America and the warnings that La Niña brings to southern Brazil and Argentina. And so, as analysts at Agrinvest Commodities explain, with these increases, the oilseed is on its way to end the week far from the lows that have been recorded in recent days.

“This week we saw a relay between the rise of oil and soybean meal. The weather in South America entered the market’s radar. For the next 10 days there is no rain for much of southern South America, the region that responds for more than 55 million tons of soy,” says the consultancy’s note.

In the Commodity Weather Group (CWG) bulletin, the highlight is the water stress expected for somewhere between 20% and 25% of the soybean and corn areas in southern Brazil, with concerns that could extend to the period of the next 16 to 30 days .

Map: Commodity Weather Group

The maps for the coming periods show below-average rainfall in most important producing regions, as shown in the images below, also from the CWG.

Maps: Commodity Weather Group

“The rains in the next two weeks should favor northern Brazil more,” says the meteorological institute. In the coming weeks, the maps show some volumes reaching parts of central Brazil, between Sunday (5) and Tuesday (7)”.

For Argentina, by the end of the week, some volumes should be registered until the weekend, mainly in the west and south of the country, while the next 6 to 10 days should also have occasional rains.

DEMAND

If on the climate side the market finds room for increases, on the demand side there may still be pressure. China continues to seek soybeans from Brazil at the expense of the North American and the movement weighs heavily on Chicago. And the Asian nation has been looking for both 2020/21 and 2021/22 products, according to analysts and market consultants.

“The strong competition from Brazilian soybeans will reduce the size of the American export program”, explains Agrinvest.