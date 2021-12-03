SP government reduces additional dose interval against Covid-19 from 5 to 4 months

The Government of SP will reduce from 5 to 4 months the interval for the additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the state of São Paulo. The measure is a recommendation of the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus of the State of São Paulo in view of the current epidemiological scenario of the disease in the world and the proximity of the end of the year festivities.

The measure applies to those who took two doses of immunizing agents from Butantan/Coronavac, Fiocruz/AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer/BioNTech and will benefit around 10 million people who were vaccinated in July and August.

In addition to the epidemiological scenario around the world, the measure took into account that São Paulo is a gateway, via ports and airports, for people from all over the world and Brazil still does not have the obligation to present proof of a complete vaccination schedule for the travelers.

This week, SP also confirmed three cases of the Ômicron variant, which had also been diagnosed in several countries, and could impact the global epidemiological scenario.

“The state currently has the logistical and technical conditions to expand vaccination and reduce the interval for applying doses so that everyone can be even more protected. It is also worth emphasizing the need for those who have not yet taken the second dose, return to health centers to be immunized”, highlighted the Secretary of State for Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn.

For those who took Janssen’s single-dose immunizer, you can receive the additional dose of the same immunizer at an interval of 2 months. However, in the absence of Janssen’s vaccine, which is what happens in the state of São Paulo since the Ministry has not provided additional doses of this immunizing agent, it is possible to administer an additional dose of Pfizer (messenger RNA vaccine).