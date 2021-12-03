SP reduces interval for additional dose against covid-19 to 4 months – Health

SAO PAULO – The State of São Paulo will reduce the interval for the additional dose of the vaccine to four months. Covid-19, announced this Thursday, 2, the governor João Doria (PSDB). The measure, taken days after the country confirmed the first cases of the Ômicron variant, goes against what was determined by the Ministry of Health. The federal agency advises that the spacing between the second and third applications is at least five months.

As the governor, the reduction in the range is valid for those who have taken two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer. Those who took Janssen’s single-dose immunizer may receive the additional dose of the same vaccine from two months apart. In the absence of Janssen’s vaccine, an additional dose of Pfizer may be given. According to the State Health Department, the measure is valid from this Thursday.

The new interval for the additional dose was recommended by the scientific committee, which advises the government of São Paulo, given the current epidemiological scenario of covid-19 in the world, with the advancement of the new Ômicron variant. Both first cases in Brazil were confirmed in São Paulo this Tuesday, 30, in a couple coming from South Africa. The 41-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman have mild symptoms. This Wednesday, 1st, the third positive diagnosis confirmed in a 29-year-old man from Ethiopia, who landed in Guarulhos last Saturday, 27. The patient has no symptoms.

The measure also takes into account the year-end festivities and the lack of mandatory presentation of proof of the complete vaccination schedule for travelers arriving in Brazil. “SP is Brazil’s gateway and the country unfortunately does not require a complete vaccination scheme for travelers,” wrote Doria. This Tuesday, the State also decided to maintain the requirement for the use of masks in open spaces.

We decided to reduce the interval for the additional dose of vaccine from 5 to 4 months. SP is the gateway to Brazil and the country unfortunately does not require a complete vaccination schedule for travelers. The measure is valid for those who have already taken the two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) December 2, 2021

“The state currently has the logistical and technical conditions to expand vaccination and reduce the interval for applying doses so that everyone can be even more protected”, highlighted the Secretary of State for Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Vaccine passport

Last week, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said he was contrary to the collection of proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus in the Brazilian borders. The statement is in line with what the president has declared. Jair Bolsonaro.

However, it contradicts a recommendation by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which on November 12 sent technical notes to the Civil House about the entry of travelers into Brazil. The agency proposed opening the borders for those who prove vaccination and a five-day quarantine for those not immunized. There is still no government decision on the matter.

At the same time, fearing the Ômicron variant, the federal government determined the closure of air borders for passengers from six southern African countries since the beginning of this week. Following Anvisa’s recommendation, the decision was taken jointly by the Civil House and the Ministries of Infrastructure, Health and Justice and Public Security.