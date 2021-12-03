SPFC: Ceni explains exchanges to fit Benítez and regrets suffered shame – 12/02/2021

Coach Rogério Ceni confirmed that he changed São Paulo’s tactical formation to try to fit midfielder Martín Benítez into the starting lineup. In the first half of the 3-0 defeat by Grêmio, the team played with three defenders, with Gabriel Sara as the right wing and with the Argentine positioned behind strikers Jonathan Calleri and Emiliano Rigoni.

“I tried to put together a scheme to put Benítez to play, I tried to form a scheme that would benefit him, with Sara and Welington. Including replacing Reinaldo with Welington, who is a younger player, with more strength to go down the sides. Calleri next to him, so that he could have exchanges of passes, and two defensive midfielders to protect him, so that he would be a little looser in the middle of the field to play, with the only task of marking Thiago, who was the first defensive midfielder “, explained Ceni, at a press conference after the defeat.

“I tried to prepare a very focused system so that he had comfort in the game and we had height, defensive power. Sara is the player who most competes to catch Ferrerinha when scoring. And, when it comes to supporting high-line , he has quality bringing him in. And Welington is a young player, who has more strength, gets to the bottom easier, with a reference inside the area,” he continued.

The exchanges had no effect and São Paulo ended up being dominated by Grêmio. In the second half, Ceni took Benítez and Welington out of the match and returned to playing with two lines of four. Even so, the team from São Paulo failed to improve in the match and left the field having just fired five shots towards Gabriel Chapecó’s goal – only one was in the Grêmio goal.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t produce absolutely anything in the game, we couldn’t… we shot very little on goal, we didn’t have almost offensive actions, we couldn’t neutralize Grêmio or have the strength to create,” continued Ceni.

The defeat still leaves São Paulo at risk of being relegated. Asked what he expects from the fans for the match against Juventude, at Morumbi, Ceni lamented what he called the “shame” suffered against Grêmio.

“I’m sure the fan will be there supporting him as always. Even after the shame we’ve been through today, he won’t leave, he won’t stop being at Morumbi and this gives fuel for this team to have the strength to win the Youth and, consequently, getting rid of this danger of relegation before the last round. This goes hand in hand with the presence and strength he gives to all athletes, even in times of difficulty, in a bad moment, in a moment that has no way you put adjectives in what we produce today”.

Check out other statements by Rogério Ceni after the defeat of São Paulo:

What did you envision for the game with the changes made?

Sara is used to doing the right side, he has been playing in this role on the front lines. As a wing he would have the same freedom to attack, Arboleda would do a little more coverage on that side. Sara is the player who travels the most distance, intensity, he’s the one who plays at the highest rotation, and I didn’t want to take him away from this runner he’s used – from the outside to the inside – to play.

Even talking to Sara and training, he had no difficulties in training. By the way, the first goal goes that way, but it’s not Sara’s fault, he was doing the job. Then we went back to 4-4-2 in the second half and the second half was worse than the first half. So sometimes the system is important, of course, but more important than the system is the attitude, it’s the personality, the power of reaction. Today, I can guarantee you: it can be a 3-5-2, a 4-4-2, a 4-5-1, as you wish. The way we behave on the field, the system is secondary to what we produced.

What made you try a different lineup today?

We’ve already played in many ways. In the beginning, when I arrived here, I was talking about the tripod, the three midfield players: Igor Gomes, Sara and Liziero, who started it, and we played with a fourth man inside.

Against Internacional we won playing in a line of three, with Miranda, Arboleda and Léo, and we won other games with a line of four.

Both systems were used a lot. The line of three is very usual at the club, used practically the whole year.

Have you also had difficulty mobilizing players, as Crespo said?

I’ve already stressed in other interviews that it’s a quieter group. Today, unfortunately, we were not able to mobilize the team as we imagined.

Why were São Paulo unable to avoid the high pressure from Grêmio?

I think we didn’t have corners in the game, so you can see how bad we did in the match. It could be that I’m wrong, I’m not absolutely sure. We suffered counterattacks because Grêmio has speed players: Douglas Costa, Ferrerinha…

When you’ve got speed and you’re behind the score, you’re trying to get control of the game, which is the way we’re supposed to be able to build something. You lose the balls, counterattacks come, speed comes and you end up suffering the second and, unfortunately, the third goal. But of course, when you’re up front, you’re in control of the game, you can stand a little lower and suffer fewer counterattacks. When you’re behind the scoreboard, you have to risk more and obviously there’s more room for a team that has two players of speed and a lot of quality.

Is the right side of the team a sector in need of reinforcement?

I don’t think this is the time to talk about 2022. We still have problems to solve this year, let’s try to solve it on Monday against Juventude. 2022 is not today that we should talk.

Acting has culprits? Who are?

It’s all of us. Those of us who take the field, I who lead the team, players who play. We all have our share of guilt.

Is it possible to build an organized and competitive team without big reinforcements?

I reiterate that talking about 2022 right now doesn’t add up for us. As long as it’s a more balanced team, I think it’s possible to be better, regardless of names that have more balance in their setup.