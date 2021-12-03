SRAG has a growth trend in 13 Brazilian states

The number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) grows, in the long-term trend, in practically half of the Federation units, according to the new edition of the InfoGripe bulletin, by Fiocruz, released this Thursday, 2. The vast majority of these occurrences is related to covid-19. It focuses on the age group from ten to 29 years old, in which there are fewer immunized people.

The increase was registered in Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia and São Paulo. The upward trend is especially strong in Pará, Ceará and Rio de Janeiro. In the latter, the picture may be aggravated by a flu epidemic.

The numbers refer to epidemiological week number 47 (November 21-27). They were based on data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza) until 22 November.

According to researcher Daniel Vilela, “in the population over 30 years old, growth is relatively small, being more expressive and present, since November, in children, adolescents and young adults (20 to 29 years old)”.

Covid-19 is the biggest cause of SARS among teenagers and young adults

In the case of children (0-9 years), laboratory results associated with these cases continue to indicate a predominance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which follows the trend of an increase in SARS cases in this age group. Cases among adolescents (10 to 19 years old) and young adults (20 to 29 years old) are mostly associated with covid-19.

“With the advance of vaccination, the number of cases had been falling throughout Brazil,” stated Vilela. “In recent weeks, however, there has been a slowdown in the decline and now a slight increase; not an increase like at the beginning of the pandemic, but an increase that inspires caution.”

For Vilela, the youngest are precisely those who have returned to circulate with greater freedom and also the least vaccinated, in percentage terms. This would explain the increasing trend in this age group.

In Rio de Janeiro most of the increase took place among children and young adults. Pará shows signs of growth in all age groups since the beginning of November. The situation is similar in Ceará.

The growth of SARS cases among children and young adults in Rio de Janeiro may be associated with the increase in cases of flu syndrome caused by the influenza A virus. Daniel Vilela emphasizes, however, that, for a more adequate evaluation of the results, it is necessary to wait it still takes a few weeks for the flu cases to enter the Sivep database. Until the beginning of November, the majority presence of cases associated with Sars-CoV-2 was maintained.

Covid indicators are stabilized, but care must be taken, says Fiocruz

The new edition of Fiocruz’s Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, also released this Thursday, points to a trend towards stabilization of the main indicators of disease transmission. Despite the favorable scenario, the researchers insist on recommending the population to maintain the protocols of physical distancing, hand hygiene and the use of masks, especially in closed spaces.

For Vilela, the entry of the omicron variant in the country should not have a big impact, since a good part of the population is vaccinated. “When the gamma variant entered the country, there was an intense growth of cases throughout Brazil and the collapse of the health system”, he recalled. “When the delta entered, at a later time, there was an increase only in some states. What changed between the entry of one and the other was precisely the advance of vaccination.”

Now, he says, vaccination is even more advanced and a good part of the elderly have already received up to the third booster dose. “It may even be that there is growth,” he said. “But nothing comparable to what we saw earlier this year.”