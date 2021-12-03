Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – More details have emerged about the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 in South Africa, and they are not encouraging. The US labor market report is expected to show another strong increase in employment last month. Markets rebounded sharply as OPEC and Russia keep their fingers hovering over the ‘pause’ button regarding future production increases. PEC dos Precatório passes the Senate, but has to go back to the Chamber, and Arthur Lira is not happy about it.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, December 3rd.

1. End of the telenovela dos Precatório or a new chapter?

The Federal Senate approved the PEC dos Precatório by 64 votes to 13 in the first round and by 61 to 10 in the second round, after dozens of changes to the text. Due to the changes, the project should return to the Chamber of Deputies and there are doubts about the possible dismemberment of the PEC and the moment when the promulgation of its most important sections will take place.

The presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), should discuss today about the treatment that the text will receive from now on. Lira would have been bothered by the amount of changes in the PEC and the pressure for the Chamber to accept the new text immediately.

As it is an amendment to the Constitution, the enactment of the PEC only occurs when the two houses of Congress agree on a text. “Until the texts are the same, the PEC will continue to be voted on”, said Lira. The president of the Chamber also hinted that the new text would only be voted on in the plenary in February of next year, since the internal regulation requires that the PEC be evaluated by the CCJ and by a special commission.

2. Ômicron spreads to reach young people

Fears that the omicron variant of Covid-19 will prove to be more infectious than its predecessors have begun to mount, with data from South Africa, where omicron was first identified, pointing to a potentially nefarious new development.

The rate of new infections and hospitalizations across the country is increasing faster than in previous waves of the pandemic. The seven-day average for new infections rose from less than 600 two weeks ago to more than 5,000 on Thursday.

“Preliminary data suggest that Omicron is more transmissible and has some immune evasion,” said Michelle Groome, head of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

In addition, NICD public health expert Wassila Jassat reportedly said that the latest wave of the disease has hit all age groups, particularly children under the age of five. If this pattern is maintained, it will represent a significant change from previous waves of Covid-19, which disproportionately hit the elderly.

3. US employment report (payroll)

It predates the discovery of the Ômicron variant, but the US jobs report () at 10:30 am will still bring a very strong signal about the health of the US job market.

Analysts expect the US economy to have added 550,000 new non-farm jobs in the month to mid-November, up from 531,000 the month before. Both the survey and the unemployment claims numbers for the past two weeks turned out stronger than expected, suggesting the potential for a surprise is skewed to the upside.

4. American stock market

US equities are likely to open lower ahead of the labor market release as news from South Africa weighed on the mood

At around 8:58 am, futures for the futures fell 0.14%, while the futures of 100 and of retreated 0.11% and 0.13%, respectively.

Suggestions that a new wave of Covid-19 could disrupt the Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten monetary policy have been countered by Governor Randall Quarles and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester in the past 24 hours, the latter telling the Financial Times that a more communicable disease could deter people from re-entering the workforce, putting even more upward pressure on wages.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include DocuSign (:), which crashed into the pre-market after issuing disappointing guidance. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:), which reported stronger results, is moving up in the pre-market.

5. Oil recovers after different signals from OPEC +

Crude oil prices rose sharply, a day after OPEC and its allies said they would reserve the right to scrap a planned January production increase at any time.

The block move was an effort to weigh the obvious strength of current oil demand against the risk of a possible setback with the new mobility restrictions as the omicron variant spreads across the world. Consultants FGE estimate that Germany’s new restrictions alone could hit demand for refined products by 200,000 barrels a day.

At 9:01 am, US oil futures were up 2.77% to $68.34, while US oil futures were up 2.73% to $71.57 a barrel.