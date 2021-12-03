STF sees André Mendonça conservative and religious, but technical

Before André Mendonça’s hearing, which took place on Wednesday (1), followed by the approval of the new member of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), there were movements in the court in defense of another name, that of the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras. The information was obtained by the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

Aras was the “plan B” of a group that worked both in the STF and in Congress and even in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). However, after four months in which Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) held the meeting in Mendonça, the name of the PGR was dropped.

On the other hand, there was another wing of the Supreme Court that defended the name of Mendonça. Minister Dias Toffoli, who worked with Mendonça when he was the Union’s attorney general, spearheaded the support. (PT).

Minister Alexandre de Moraes also does not view Mendonça’s appointment to the court in a negative way.