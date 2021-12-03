STF sees André Mendonça conservative and religious, but technical

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on STF sees André Mendonça conservative and religious, but technical 5 Views

Before André Mendonça’s hearing, which took place on Wednesday (1), followed by the approval of the new member of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), there were movements in the court in defense of another name, that of the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras. The information was obtained by the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

Aras was the “plan B” of a group that worked both in the STF and in Congress and even in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). However, after four months in which Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) held the meeting in Mendonça, the name of the PGR was dropped.

On the other hand, there was another wing of the Supreme Court that defended the name of Mendonça. Minister Dias Toffoli, who worked with Mendonça when he was the Union’s attorney general, spearheaded the support. (PT).

Minister Alexandre de Moraes also does not view Mendonça’s appointment to the court in a negative way.

  • 1 in 20

    Meet all the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF); in the image, Ricardo Lewandowski

    Credit: Igo Estrela/Getty Images

  • two in 20

    Ricardo Lewandowski

    Credit: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

  • 3 in 20

    Gilmar Mendes

    Credit: Valter Campanato/Brasil Agency

  • 4 in 20

    Gilmar Mendes

    Credit: Igo Estrela/Getty Images

  • 5 in 20

    Carmen Lucia

    Credit: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

  • 6 in 20

    Carmen Lucia

    Credit: Archive/Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

  • 7 in 20

    Toffoli days

    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

  • 8 in 20

    Toffoli days

    Credit: Agência Brasil

  • 9 in 20

    Luiz Fux

    Credit: Felipe Sampaio/SCO/STF

  • 10 in 20

    Luiz Fux

    Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

  • 11 in 20

    Pink Weber

    Credit: Rosinei Coutinho /SCO/STF

  • 12 in 20

    Pink Weber

    Credit: Felipe Sampaio/SCO/STF

  • 13 in 20

    Roberto Barroso

    Credit: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

  • 14 in 20

    Roberto Barroso

    Credit: Carlos Moura/SCO/STF

  • 15 in 20

    Edson Fachin

    Credit: Rosinei Coutinho/STF

  • 16 in 20

    Edson Fachin

    Credit: Carlos Moura/SCO/STF

  • 17 in 20

    Alexandre de Moraes

    Credit: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

  • 18 in 20

    Alexandre de Moraes

    Credit: Carlos Moura/SCO/STF

  • 19 in 20

    Kassio Nunes Marques

    Credit: Felipe Sampaio/SCO/STF

  • 20 in 20

    Kassio Nunes Marques

    Credit: Ramon Pereira/Ascom-TRF1

There was an insecurity among political leaders that Mendonça could try to restore the “laundering” of the court. A minister, however, reiterated that the operation is over and that there is no way to get it back.

The understanding is that the three main issues raised by Lava Jato – arrest after conviction in second instance, pleasing court and jurisdiction for electoral crimes – have already been decided by the Supreme Court.

Finally, the court’s reception of the new minister has been positive. The understanding is that, even being conservative and religious, Mendonça understands the Law. The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, foresees the date of December 16 for the inauguration ceremony.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘At some point I’ll sue’, says Lula about his executioners at Lava Jato | Policy

PrintScreen/ Youtube Podpah Lula on Podpah With his processes annulled and former judge Sergio Moro …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved