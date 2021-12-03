STF validates legal framework for basic sanitation by 7 votes to 3

Ministers decide to maintain a rule that requires open bidding before mayors contract state services in the sector

Carolina Gonçalves / Brazil Agency Marco do Saneamento intends to universalize the service by facilitating private investments in the sector



O Federal Court of Justice (STF) validated this Thursday, 2, the legal framework for basic sanitation, which makes privatization of this type of service easier. The rule that requires mayors to open bidding even before contracting a state sanitation service. Luiz Fux, Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Carmen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Kassio Nunes Marques voted to maintain the legislation approved by Congress in 2020; Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber voted to maintain the old rule, which allowed the contracting of state services in this sector without a bidding process. The government’s expectation is that the legal framework will allow for an injection of resources in the sector and will help to universalize the supply of water and the collection and treatment of sewage in Brazil by 2033 – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has already talked about investments from R$600 to R$700 billion in sanitation.