Sthe mocks Rico after seeing him take a tumble

In the middle of the pot fight with MC Gui and Dynho Alves, yesterday afternoon, Rico Melquiades ended up falling down badly and, as a bonus, he even heard Sthe Matos mocking him with an offer to smooth him – because the pawn said that she keeps stroking Dynho Alves.

In the headquarters room, the comedian ran with two shapes in his hands to the battle of pots with the pawns, but he didn’t notice the wet floor near the door and took a tumble.

“There, she released a power”, the pawn moaned in pain, joking that Sthe Matos had caused the fall. “See, needing armor,” joked Sthe Matos.

Aline Mineiro was in the shower, but heard everything happening with the pawn and burst out laughing.

What a lie! Is it serious? Was it wetting the floor?

“Friend, yeah,” Rico replied.

Sthe Matos helped Rico Melquiades get off the ground and didn’t miss the chance to make fun of him:

Want a massage? Do you want me to smooth you too?

While Rico Melquiades was silent with Sthe Matos’ joke, Aline Mineiro laughed out loud at the participant’s good wit.

Smooth?

Since the beginning of “A Fazenda 13”, Rico Melquiades has been warning Sthefane Matos about his close relationship with Dynho Alves – even caresses – and, recently, he promised to expose the girl for having a relationship outside the reality show.

“Sthefane, let her get ready and I’m going to roast her. I’ll say: ‘So Sthefane just wants to smoke and curl up with Dynho, a married woman…”, he revealed when Aline interrupted:

“Oh, buddy, are you going to come back to that again? I think it’s heavy,” scolded the ex-panicat. “I’m going! Heavy, but it’s true! She has to look for her place as a married woman. She and Dynho! They’re married, friend!”, Rico pointed out.

