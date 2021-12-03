Sthefane fears Rico’s attack and plans to survive in The Farm 13 TV News

Sthefane Matos showed to be concerned about the accusations made by Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. After the man from Alagoas says that she is “straightening up” in Dynho Alves, the girl said that she will act strategically to avoid the rival’s attacks. “We need to make him go crazy,” said the Bahia woman, who plans to give short answers during the fights with the former MTV.

Sitting next to MC Gui and Dynho, the influencer evaluated the opponent’s behavior and stated that he will attack her soon. “When the dynamic comes tomorrow, he’s going to want to show off with you and me,” she commented, looking at MC Mirella’s ex-husband.

“He keeps talking about things, we have to make fun of him, it looks like we’re shitting. If we keep trying to hit him head-on, don’t cheat. [Se ficar] explaining yourself a lot, we don’t need to explain ourselves,” continued Sthe.

Elsewhere, the pea told the two allies about a comment Rico had made earlier and said that short or ironic answers tend to destabilize Alagoas. “I realized that here today. When he said the thing about straightening yourself. I said: ‘I like it, do you want me to straighten you too?'”.

The fact mentioned by the Bahian happened this Thursday morning. (two). While the girl was cooking, Rico approached and snapped: “Watch out, keep smoothing with the boy here and she’s married.” Alagoas’ speech has to do with Sthefane’s approach to Dynho.

After the provocation, Rico stated, during a conversation with Aline Mineiro, that he will expose the relationship of the two participants to the entire public of the rural reality show: “Sthefane, let her get ready, that in live I’ll roast her. She just wants to smoking and straightening up with Dynho, she is a married woman”.

“Are you going to come back to that again? It’s heavy,” opined the ex-panicat. “I’ll say: ‘Just want to smoke and smooth with Dynho. A married woman’. It’s heavy but it’s true. She’s going to look for her place as a married woman, she and Dynho, they’re married, friend”, countered the ex-MTV, not knowing that MC Mirella has already asked for the funkeiro’s divorce.

