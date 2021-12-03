STJ attends CBF and overturns intervention by Landim and São Paulo leader – 12/02/2021

CBF appealed to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and obtained a favorable decision to overturn the measure of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) that annulled the election of Rogério Caboclo, in 2018. The measure was also in force before appointed Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the Paulista Federation, as interveners whose purpose would be to organize new elections in the CBF.

The victory of the moment for the CBF came after the decision of the president of the STJ, Humberto Martins. The entity was defeated at the state level on Tuesday, filed an appeal the following day and got the outcome it wanted. In the STJ system, the decision still does not appear in full, but it appears that “the request” of the CBF was granted,

According to what had been defined by the Rio Courts, as a result of the annulment of the 2018 election, the new president should be elected within 60 days, with 30 days to gather clubs and federations in an assembly to review the statute and another 30 days to call the lawsuit.

The initial action is from 2017 and was opened by the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) because the statutory reform was carried out in an assembly in which only 27 state federations participated. Justice has now determined that the 20 clubs should also deliberate. In 2017, votes from federations gained weight three in the CBF elections. Serie A clubs, weight two. Those from Series B joined the electoral college, with unitary weight.

In August, Reinaldo and Landim even went to the CBF to start the intervention, but the entity managed to overturn the injunction in force at the time and maintained the power structure, since with Rogério Caboclo removed from the presidency, due to a complaint of bullying and sexual made by an employee.

CBF, at the moment, already lives the expectation for a new election. However, if the election that brought Caboclo to power was annulled, anyone could be a candidate, provided they had the written support of eight federations and five clubs. In the upcoming election, only the current vices will be able to apply, as it will be to complete the remaining term of office, after Caboclo’s departure (until April 2023).

The presidency of CBF, for the time being, remains in the hands of Ednaldo Rodrigues. The procedures for the new election should begin as soon as the Football Ethics Commission endorses Caboclo’s conviction in the process brought by CBF’s technology director, Fernando França, who accused him of moral harassment. Caboclo’s defense requested a motion for clarification, which generates more time for the official notification to the CBF.