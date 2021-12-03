Strada Automatic and Tiggo 7 Pro debut this month

With a year-end that promises to be intense in terms of novelties, two debuts should end 2021 with a golden key.

THE Fiat confirmed for the next 10th the presentation of the awaited Strada automatic configuration.

Probably the truck will share with the Fiat Pulse the engine and gearbox set formed by the 1.3 Firefly aspirated working together with the CVT automatic transmission.

The engine in question, on the Pulse, delivers 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm of torque when operating on ethanol.

An automatic catalog for Fiat Strada will certainly be something very interesting for the pickup, which brought in its second generation the proposal to become a more versatile vehicle for those who want to migrate from a hatch or a compact sedan to the body in question.

Because of this, Strada has brought from its complete renovation a more spacious cabin and the convenience of 4 doors for passenger access.

With a unique set on the market, Strada is in fact capable of offering unparalleled versatility for the transport of different objects, including those used for leisure activities, while at the same time transporting the whole family and friends with peace of mind and safety.

Strada cab projection with automatic transmission Image: Kleber Silva/KDesign AG

New among medium SUVs

already the CAOA Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which debuts in the second half of the month, will be an interesting addition to the medium SUV segment.

As noted between the Arrizo 6 and Arrizo 6 Pro sedans, the SUV should bring in its more sophisticated catalog aesthetic improvements both for the external look, as well as for the cabin.

Mechanically, a great evolution for the Tiggo 7 Pro could be the introduction of the CVT automatic gearbox, forming a pair with the 1.5 turbo flex engine also present in the current Tiggo 7 .

Debuts of the new Strada CVT as well as the Tiggo 7 Pro will feature full coverage of the AUTO. Follow up!