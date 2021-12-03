Strong Payroll May Value the Dollar Even More

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Faced with the expectation that the . promote a faster reduction of monetary stimulus and anticipate the rise of interest rates in the United States, the may gain even more strength.

Yesterday, the currency only failed to fall significantly with the news of the approval of the PEC of court orders in the Senate because of this fear of higher interest rates in the American economy. Not that the PEC is good for the economy, but at least this issue takes some direction.

Today the market follows the November payroll, which may justify an increase in (if it comes stronger) in the US in the second quarter of 2022. On the other hand, we see the uncertainties generated by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The 0.1% drop in the third quarter put Brazil in technical recession and cooled bets on an acceleration of the bullish pace at next week’s meeting.

The dollar traded at a maximum, at R$ 5.6787 yesterday, reflecting expectations regarding the anticipated increase in American interest rates after Powell’s speeches the day before and digesting weak GDP data here in Brazil, and at a minimum the currency hit R$ 5, 6145, with the beginning of the vote on the PEC on Precatório in the Senate. Finally, the dollar rate closed at R$ 5.6594.

The Provisional Measure of Auxílio Brasil goes to presidential sanction today.

