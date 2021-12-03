Student from Ceará detects 46 asteroids and receives recognition for partnership with NASA: ‘doing science is my passion’ | Ceará

The 21-year-old student Geovana Sousa detected 46 new asteroids while participating in a project by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) in partnership with the North American Space Agency, NASA. The student in the 1st period of the physics course at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Ceará (IFCE) received a certification of recognition from the international agency for her achievement.

The passion for astronomy began in childhood, when little Geovana used to spend around 15 minutes a night trying to observe the planets in the vastness of the sky.

“I remember that when I was a little girl I already said that I wanted to be an astronaut, I was delighted to see the planets, but it wasn’t until the 2nd year of high school that I really decided to pursue this career. Today astronomy is my passion in life, the reason for me wake up every day, which is doing science,” he says.

Geovana is from Manaus and decided to come to Ceará because she found in IFCE a wider range of opportunities to achieve her dream of becoming a space researcher. “The opportunity here for my area is sensational. Science and astronomy here are highly valued. So I used Sisu’s grade to be able to study here, it’s been a wonderful experience for me,” he says.

The Asteroid Hunt project aims to reach out to citizen scientists in schools, institutions, science clubs and amateur astronomers. More than 17,500 image packages were released that are analyzed by the registered teams through the Astrometrica software to identify and send reports of possible asteroids or near-Earth objects (NEOs).

“Packages of images captured by the University of Hawaii Telescope of 1.8 meters are provided, which are captured at the same angle and on different days so that we can analyze the photos, detect the possible new asteroid and send reports to NASA to evaluate these detections”, explains the student.

The young scientist in training already knows what names she will name the asteroids she has just discovered, including homage to family members, as soon as she receives NASA’s answer about the detected stars.

“When there are these new asteroid detections that go to preliminary, there is still a long period of evaluation, which lasts from 6 to 8 years to really have confirmation of the new asteroid. I will be able to name the asteroids as I wish. For the time being I have had freedom in the codes and I have already paid homage to family, friends and institutions in which I appreciate”, highlights Geovana.

With the certificate in hand, she waits for the Minister Astronaut Marcos Pontes to come to Ceará to personally deliver her a medal of honor to the merit along with the special certificate. And you already know very well what you intend to be and do in the future.

“I will continue to spread and propagate science throughout our country, focusing on all ages, especially with children. My main goals are to work in space agencies abroad, such as NASA, for example. To be the first to win the Nobel Prize and bringing him to Brazil is the great goal, achieved by these small steps”, concludes Geovana.

