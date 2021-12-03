Supreme Court Hears Case That May Change US Abortion Laws

The Supreme Court of the United States began this Wednesday (1) the judgment of the case Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization, which could change the country’s abortion jurisprudence. The oral arguments of the process were presented, the result of which should only be known in mid 2022.

US Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar claimed that the Supreme Court “never revoked such a fundamental right” when speaking of the possibility of changing or overturning the Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on the national level.

“The real-world effects of toppling ‘Roe’ would be serious and immediate,” Prelogar said, claiming it would mean an “unprecedented setback for individual rights” in the US.

The case revolves around a Mississippi law of 2018 that has not yet entered into force that would prohibit abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the state, except in situations to save life and preserve the mother’s physical health or in serious fetal abnormality. .

Mississippi Attorney General Scott Stewart not only defended the law but, during the hearing, he openly called for the Supreme Court to overturn the precedent set in 1973 and another ruling that reaffirmed it in 1992. They say they both “poison the law. ”.

“Nowhere else does this court recognize the right to end a human life,” argued Stewart, who added that the two decisions “haunt our country” and “have no place in our history or our traditions.”

Most of the debate has focused on eliminating the viability norm established in the 1992 decision, which allows termination of pregnancy to the point where the fetus can survive outside the uterus, around 24 weeks’ gestation.

Supreme Court presiding judge John Roberts has expressed an interest in eliminating this criterion and limiting abortion rights to 15 weeks’ gestation, as is the case under Mississippi law.

Given the current composition of the Supreme Court, made up of six conservative and three progressive judges, pro-abortion and pro-life activists agree that there is a good chance the court will overturn the precedent set in 1973, which would allow every territory in the country to ban or permit abortion as you see fit.

If that happens, about half the nation’s states are expected to take steps to veto the procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion. The Supreme Court’s decision on the case is expected in June of next year.