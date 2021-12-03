Survivor marries nurse who took care of him after fire

posted on 12/02/2021 11:57 AM



(credit: TJRS/Reproduction)

Emanuel Pastl is one of 636 survivors of the Kiss Nightclub fire in January 2013 and is one of the witnesses at the trial. On the first day, he told his story. The young man, who was 19 at the time, had to be hospitalized for 10 days to treat third-degree burns and lung injuries. That was when he met Mirélle Bernardini, the nurse responsible for the boy’s care. Today they have a 2-year-old daughter.

The young Mining Engineering student at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), would never have imagined that on that night of January 26, 2013, his life would change. Not only for the tragedy that was to come, but also for the consequences of it. After managing to escape the fire alive, Emanuel spent 10 days in intensive care, with the aid of mechanical ventilation during the first few days due to lung injuries.

In addition, the boy had third-degree burns on his right arm that needed care such as changing bandages and cleaning the wound. And that’s when the tragedy started to turn into a love story. One of those responsible for Emanuel’s care was Nurse Mirélle, with whom he kept in touch after his recovery. “We started talking, falling in love, falling in love with each other, and when she came back, we started dating and got married. But, in relation to Kiss, we’re super calm. I don’t have any trauma, neither does she, for have attended to me”, says the boy.

In January 2018, five years after they met, they got married and today they have a 2-year-old daughter, little Antônia. In addition to love, Emanuel found a new professional purpose in the Kiss Nightclub fire. After graduating in Mining Engineering, he started working for a fire protection company, which led him to specialize in occupational safety and fire safety.

“How much was my rational decision to pursue this business, I don’t know. I just know that I found myself in it. I don’t know if it’s a duty — but I’m still in it. I didn’t have a rational decision: ‘I’m going to do it because of Kiss.’ I had that impetus. It was an opportunity and I’m doing my best. Maybe God’s will, which pushed me to do this, I don’t know,” he says.