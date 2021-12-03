SUS queue will dictate the pace of progress of the Caravan, says secretary – Cities

Geraldo Resende explained that the program intends to end demand pent up in the pandemic

Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

The Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, said this Thursday afternoon (2) that the Caravan of Health will serve those who are already on the SUS (Unified Health System) queue. Previous editions performed procedures by spontaneous demand, but this one will focus on the demand dammed up by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Each city has its own regulation, so patients who are already in line will be seen. At Opera MS, these are patients who have already gone through consultations and exams and were just waiting for surgery, which, for example, were canceled by the pandemic. At Examina MS, they are people who expect high and medium complexity exams that will also be forwarded”, he explained.

Thus, the citizen will be called according to the order of classification in the SUS queue. “Starting tomorrow [sexta-feira, 3] starts officially and the patient will be notified when his turn comes, but in some municipalities it started today. That’s why you have to have your registration updated and look for the health unit”, stressed Resende.

Within the caravan, there will be two modes. The Examina MS must perform 55 types of medical examinations through the SUS (Unified Health System). There will be 33 thousand diagnoses of medium and high complexity, in all, from an investment of R$ 20 million.

Opera MS must perform 5.4 thousand surgeries per month in 34 hospitals accredited to participate in the project in various municipalities in the state. In all, there are 70,009 procedures already planned by the Government to be carried out in 13 months of work.