Suspicious PCR and little mask: the flight that brought the traveler with the micron to SP – 12/03/2021

Paulo Evaristo de Andrade, 40, has so far been baffled by the Brazilian health authorities and the airline that brought him from Africa to Brazil last Saturday (27), when more than 200 people arrived at Guarulhos International Airport from Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

So far, a passenger on the flight has been identified with the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and, yesterday (2), the Health Department of the Federal District confirmed two more cases in people who were on a flight that came from South Africa, passed via Ethiopia and landed at Guarulhos airport also on the 27th. Two other Brazilians also tested positive when they arrived from South Africa, four days earlier.

No one asked my name, no one took my temperature or asked where I came from and whether I was sick or not,” he says.

“On the flight, I saw a lot of people without masks. Without any control”, he also reports about the Ethiopian Airlines flight. To complete, “I did a PCR (exam) without any kind of credibility before boarding, in other words, a real chaos and neglect in general”, says the physiotherapist, who returned to Brazil after three weeks of volunteering in Tanzania, about control health agents in Guarulhos.

Passport and tickets for Paulo Evaristo de Andrade to return from Ethiopia to São Paulo Image: Personal archive

Andrade is on his own isolated in the guest room of his house, in São Bernardo do Campo, while he waits to take a new RT-PCR exam next Saturday. The first test, also by her decision and personal care, came back negative one day after her return. The physiotherapist has already received both doses of CoronaVac and is asymptomatic.

“There were failures by the airline, yes,” explains Andrade. However, his greatest indignation “is with Brazil, the lack of responsibility in the way of receiving and taking care of people who came from that area”.

On the day of the flight, it was already known not only about the new variant, but also that passengers aboard flight ET506 came from connections from countries such as South Africa, the country responsible for identifying the new strain.

Nurse prepares vaccine against covid-19 in South Africa, where the omicron variant was identified Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Two days after Andrade’s arrival, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published an ordinance in which it restricts any type of arrival on national soil of people from or through the following countries: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho , Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Parallel universe

Paulo de Andrade’s saga began on November 24th, when he went to perform his RT-PCR, which is mandatory for any passenger who disembarks in national territory at least 72 hours before the trip — in addition to completing an online form from Anvisa.

It is necessary to understand that the issue of coronavirus in some regions I traveled through in Tanzania is a totally parallel universe, there is no mask, there is no alcohol, social distance, basic sanitation and any type of measure (by local governments). It’s as if the pandemic didn’t exist,” emphasizes the Brazilian.

“I took my test in a place without any kind of hygiene. They stuck a cotton swab in just one of my nostrils and after a few hours it was ready. In my opinion, a test without any credibility and still charge you 80 dollars”, explains.

From the island of Zanzibar, where he volunteered with an NGO in Dubai and the US, he flew to Kilimanjaro, northern Tanzania, before another connection to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It is a kind of international hub where passengers stop over before boarding long-haul flights to other international destinations.

“In Ethiopia, in the immigration sector, there is no control either. They just asked me if I had more than three thousand dollars in my wallet. Then they give you a paper, put you in a van and take you to a hotel. There are no masks, precautions , nothing. The next day, back at the airport, perhaps the only place in Africa where people wear masks,” he explains.

Man gets vaccinated in Yaounde, Cameroon. The country has 107,000 infected and 1,795 deaths and only 4.1% of the population vaccinated Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP

Already aware of everything that was happening on the international scene due to the new variant, the physiotherapist tried to follow all the recommended protocols, but reports that they lacked care and information in the long 13 hours from Addis Ababa to Guarulhos.

“I didn’t feel scared because I was wearing a mask all the time. The good part is that there was an empty seat between me and the closest person. And that person was wearing a mask,” he says.

But I got up to go to the bathroom a few times and, when I walked down the hall, I saw a considerable amount of people without protection on their faces, absurd.”

According to Andrade, “the loudspeakers also lacked advertisements, any kind of guidance on what was happening.” “They just gave me a classic hygiene bag, one of those standard ones, which had, yes, alcohol in gel”, he says. “We lacked responsibility”.

neglect in Brazil

Passengers await call for quarantine and testing at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam (Netherlands) Image: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Andrade, who worked on the front lines in hospitals as a physiotherapist during the pandemic, is revolted by the lack of care by the Brazilian authorities.

When I arrived in Africa, a continent with all its limitations, at least they took my temperature and asked where I came from. Here, not even that,” he protests.

“I paid for a hotel on my own and was isolated for two days to see if I still developed any symptoms,” he says.

When he read that one of the passengers on his flight had tested positive for the omicron, he followed the isolation in his own home, without having contact with his mother and friends. “So far no one has asked me anything.”