Suzano approves investments, CPFL and Vamos report earnings and more news

The corporate news this Friday (3rd) highlights Suzano (SUZB3), which approved the increase in its Capex for 2022.

CPFL Energia (CPFE3) and Vamos (VAMO3) approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity.

Meanwhile, Meliuz (CASH3) reached a historic record of GMV generated in a single month, totaling R$ 923 million in November 2021, an increase of 87% against the same period of the previous year.

In turn, Invepar (IVPR4B) informed that Anac approved an extraordinary revision of the concession contract for the Guarulhos International Airport, in the amount of R$ 799.7 million.

Check out the highlights:

Suzano

Suzano (SUZB3) approved for fiscal year 2022 in the total amount of R$ 13.6 billion in its Capex estimate.

For fiscal year 2021, the amount of R$6.2 billion was maintained.

According to a statement, the increase is mainly due to investment in the Cerrado Project, considering industrial, forestry, infrastructure and logistics investments.

CPFL

CPFL (CPFE3) approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$804 million, corresponding to R$0.697762553 per common share. The payment of dividends will be made on December 21st.

Shareholders holding shares on December 9 will be entitled to dividends.

Let’s go

Vamos approved the payment of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$190 million. Payment is scheduled for December 30th.

On dividends, R$143.8 million will be distributed, corresponding to R$0.148402255 per share.

With respect to interest on equity, the gross amount corresponds to R$46.2 million, corresponding to R$0.047678610 per share.

Interbank

Banco Inter informed in a material fact yesterday (2) that it will no longer implement its corporate reorganization, which provided for the listing of its shares on the US stock exchange.

“A value of the ‘cash-out’ option exceeding R$ 2 billion was determined, so that the condition that the total amount to be disbursed for the purposes of payment of the cash-out option did not exceed such amount was not met”, he wrote.

Thus, the option to redeem the shares, before being converted into BDRs and, later, into shares on Nasdaq, “cash-out”, ended up surpassing more than 10% of its shareholder base, a condition that could not happen.

Invepar

Anac approved an extraordinary revision of the concession contract for the Guarulhos International Airport, due to the economic impacts resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic for the airport concession sector.

The amount recognized by ANAC is in the order of R$799.7 million.

Meliuz

Meliuz (CASH3) reached a historic record of GMV generated in a single month, reaching R$ 923 million in November 2021, an increase of 87% against the same period of the previous year.

The number of new buyers also grew strongly by 82% year-on-year.

Minerva

Minerva (BEEF3) concluded the acquisition of slaughterhouses Shark Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir, both specialized in sheep and located in Australia.

According to the company, the start of operations should still take place in December, and the investments were made through a Joint Venture between Minerva Foods and SALIC, in which Minerva Foods holds a 65% stake, while SALIC holds the 35 % remaining.

live

Viveo (VVEO3) concluded the acquisition of all the shares of Cirúrgica Mafra.

The newly acquired company has five physical stores and two distribution centers with more than 12 thousand SKUs in its portfolio.

Equatorial

Equatorial (EQTL3) informed that the National Electric System Operator (ONS) issued a Final Release Term (TLD) for the receipt of 100% of the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of the SPE 04 and 06 assets, in the total amount of R$ 242.1 million, as guaranteed in the concession contracts.

SPEs 04 and 06 had the assets’ TLDs issued with a retroactive date to the energization date, November 25, 2021. With the issuance, all the group’s transmission lines are 100% operational.

Login

Log-IN (LOGN3) informed that TVV -Terminal de Vila Velha, a company controlled by Log-In, concluded the issuance of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the type with real guarantee, in a single series, in the amount of R$ 240 million.

CCR

CCR (CCRO3) informed that traffic volume will be released monthly as of February 2022.

AES Brazil

AES Brasil (AESB3) announced the merger of the companies Tucano Holding I, II and F5 for the company.

