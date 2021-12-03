Taliban decrees that Afghan women must consent to marriage

The Taliban government of Afghanistan released, this Friday (3rd), a decree on women’s rights that said that women should not be considered “property” and should consent to marriage, but did not mention women’s access to education or I work outside the home.

The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, which has largely froze funds for Afghanistan, to commit to defending women’s rights since the hard-line Islamic group took over the country on Aug. 15.

“A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give it to anyone in exchange for peace … or to end animosity,” said the Taliban decree, issued by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid.

The text states that women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have a share in the property of their deceased husband.

Courts must take the rules into account when making decisions, and ministries of religious affairs and information must promote these rights, the decree said.

However, it did not mention that women can work or have access to out-of-home facilities or education, which has been a major concern of the international community.

During its previous government, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban prohibited women from leaving home without a male relative, covering their faces and heads, and girls from receiving an education.

The Taliban says it has changed and allowed the opening of secondary schools for girls in some provinces. But many women and rights advocates remain skeptical.

The international community, which has frozen billions in central bank funds and development spending, has made women’s rights a key element of any future commitment to Afghanistan.

The country, which is also suffering from a banking liquidity crisis as cash flow dries up due to sanctions, has faced the risk of economic collapse since the Taliban took over.

