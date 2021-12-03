Taliban rule women ‘not property’ and must consent to marriage | World

The Taliban-controlled government of Afghanistan issued a decree on women’s rights on Friday that said they should not be considered “property” and must consent to marry, but did not mention women’s access to education or to work outside the home.
the Taliban is under pressure from the international community, which keeps most of the funds for Afghanistan frozen, to commit to respecting women’s rights since taking command of the country on Aug. 15.
“A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace … or to end animosity,” the radical Islamic group’s decree released by the spokesman said. Zabihillah Muhajid.
Taliban member talks to female protesters while another tries to block the camera’s view with his hand during a protest held outside a school in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on September 30, 2021 — Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP
He outlined the rules governing marriage and property for women, saying that they should not be forced to marry and that widows should have their share of the late husband’s inheritance.
Courts must take the rules into account when making decisions, and the Ministries of Religious Affairs and Information must protect these rights, the decree said.
But the text did not mention the possibility of women working or having access to facilities outside the home or to education, which are major concerns of the international community.
Since the Taliban’s return to power, the Afghan economy, which relies heavily on international subsidies, has sunk.
The US government froze the assets of the Afghan central bank and both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended aid.
The UN has warned that 23 million Afghans, out of a population of nearly 40 million, will be on the brink of starvation in winter.