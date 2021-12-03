Tatá Werneck remembers his last meeting with Paulo Gustavo and gets emotional: ‘I turned on a key’ | celebrities



Rio – Tatá Werneck was touched during the Multishow 2021 Award virtual press conference, this Thursday, when he spoke about Paulo Gustavo, who died in April this year as a victim of Covid-19. “The Multishow Award is special to me in many ways. Last year’s was the last time I met Paulo [Gustavo]”, she said, according to ‘Who’, holding back tears. “Sorry, I activated a ‘key’ here that I couldn’t,” she said.

This year, the comedian will present the award alongside Iza and Xuxa. The event will have moments dedicated to Paulo Gustavo and Marília Mendonça. Iza and Mariah Nala will star in the number in honor of the comedian. “Paulo was a great promoter. Not only of my career, but of everyone he believed in. He taught me how important it is to reach out and make room for new generations. In fact, it was through Paulo that I met Paulo Mariah. Now, we will do this tribute to him together,” said the singer.

Voted singer of the year by the Multishow award, Marília Mendonça will be represented by her mother, Ruth Moreira, and her son, Leo, who turns two this month. “Every woman was touched by Marília’s art, her creative freedom and her authority on stage. She was an incredible star, who influenced my life and whom we had the pleasure of following. It couldn’t be different. Elect her Singer of the Year is a very generous gesture, but it is nothing close to what she deserves, from the height of her grandeur,” said Iza.

Finding the Queen of the Shorts virtually, Iza didn’t fake custom. “I don’t think we’ve ever spoken, Xuxa, so I’m very nervous. Oh my God! You’re very beautiful, woman. I can’t fake this habit! I’m too happy to work with you, meet you, see all of your up close. humility, hug you and whatever else you want”, stressed the singer.

Tatá also praised Xuxa and recalled that her first appearance on TV happened in a program by the blonde. “Being with Xuxa is always a thrill. You can meet her and spend 20 years with her, but she will never stop being Xuxa. I love you, woman!”, he snapped.

At the Multishow Award, the Rainha dos Baixinhos will open the night. She will share the stage with Majur and the two will sing ‘Rainbow’ and ‘Crystal Moon’. “I’m very honored with what’s been happening, since the first exchange of emails with the Multishow team. I’ve always followed the ‘Award’, I think it’s all very beautiful and I feel very happy to be part of it this year. People will enjoy it. surprise with what’s going to happen – and so am I,” said Xuxa, who continued: “It’s an invitation that moves me a lot, because I’ve never seen myself as a singer or songwriter, so I couldn’t see myself in Multishow. trashy, tacky… but since the opportunity has come, I’m going to enjoy it a lot. I’m already having fun!”.