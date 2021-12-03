Tel Aviv is the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to The Economist; see ranking

(Getty Images)

The city of Tel Aviv, capital of Israel, was voted the most expensive in the world to live in, according to a study by the British magazine. The Economist called “The Worldwide Cost of Living”, in free translation, done by the company’s research unit, The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Among the reasons that led the city to the first place in the ranking, rising four positions since the last edition in 2020, are: the recent appreciation of the local shekel currency against the dollar and the increase in the prices of alcohol, groceries and transport.

The ranking is the result of an index that assigns a final grade to each city. This note considers the comparison of costs in US dollars with prices for more than 200 products and services divided into ten categories in 173 cities around the world. Among the categories are: prices for food, drink, clothing, personal care items, transport, utility bills, private schools, among others.

“The appreciation of the shekel made local costs more expensive when converted into US dollars. The city’s rise primarily reflects the currency’s rally, boosted against the dollar by the success of the Covid-19 vaccine. The strong surplus, attractiveness to foreign technology investors and solid fundamentals keep the shekel strong”, in the survey’s assessment.

It is worth remembering that Israel was an example of agility in vaccination earlier this year.

Paris, which shared first place with Hong Kong and Zurich in 2020, was tied for second with Singapore. In addition to those mentioned, cities such as Hong Kong and New York also appear on the list.

“Our index remains sensitive to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has increased the cost of living in major cities around the world. Although most economies are recovering as vaccination advances, major cities around the world are still experiencing outbreaks of cases, leading to new restrictions on movement. In many cities, this has disrupted the supply of goods and products, leading to shortages and higher prices,” says the survey.

The survey data, published this Tuesday (30), were collected between August 16 and September 12, 2021.

According to the study, there has been a general increase in the global cost of living, due among other things to fluctuations in consumer demand in the face of the pandemic and fluctuating investor confidence, which has impacted currencies around the world.

“On average, in the cities for which we have comparable data ​​(and excluding four cities that suffer from hyperinflation or very high inflation: Caracas, Damascus, Buenos Aires and Tehran) the prices of goods and services covered by the study increased by 3.5 % compared to last year, while in 2020 the increase was 1.9% compared to the previous year”, says the study.

Among the categories analyzed, transportation had the biggest price increases, with scores rising by an average of 3.8 points. The average cost of a liter of gasoline, for example, which is the main component of the category, increased 21% on average.

Top 10 most expensive

Check out the ten most expensive cities to live in:

City Country Score in The Economist index 1.Tel Aviv, Israel 106 points 2. Paris, France 104 points 2. Singapore, Singapore 104 points 4. Zurich, Switzerland 103 points 5. Hong Kong, China 101 points 6. New York, USA 100 points 7. Geneva, Switzerland 99 points 8. Copenhagen, Denmark 97 points 9. Los Angeles, USA 96 points 10. Osaka, Japan 94 points

Tel Aviv tops the rankings for the first time. “Tel Aviv will become more and more expensive, as will the entire country,” said Ron Huldai, the city’s mayor, in an interview with local newspaper Haaretz, adding that the city is heading for a “price explosion.” The study also highlighted that the city is experiencing a rise in residential property prices – even though this criterion is not evaluated within the categories considered.

It is worth mentioning that, given the devaluation of the real against the dollar, Brazilian cities were in less prominent positions. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were in 150th place and Manaus in 160th.

Another highlight was Rome, Italy, which dropped from 32nd to 48th position, the biggest drop observed in the ranking, “especially due to the drop in the shopping basket and in the clothing category”.

Prices also rose sharply in the recreation, tobacco and personal care categories. The cost of a pack of branded cigarettes grew by 6.7% on average worldwide, for example. Increases in food prices have been more moderate, while the cost of a bottle of beer has barely risen, on average, since 2020.

The average index score for clothing has dropped since our last survey – the only category for which this is true. However, this largely reflects increases in clothing prices in New York (our hometown), rather than declines elsewhere.

Top 10 cheapest

The survey also highlighted the ten cheapest cities, at the other end of the ranking. Generally speaking, they are cities that are located in the Middle East, Africa and the poorest parts of Asia.

However, the analysis highlights that, given the uncertainties of last year with the arrival of the pandemic, there is no defined regional pattern for the movements in this year’s ranking.

See the list:

City Country Score in The Economist index 1. Damascus, Syria 12 points 2. Tripoli, Libya 23 points 3. Tasquente, Uzbekistan 30 points 4. Tunis, Tunisia 33 points 5. Almati, Kazakhstan 35 points 6. Karachi, Pakistan 36 points 7. Amedabad, India 37 points 8. Algiers, Algeria 38 points 9. Buenos Aires, Argentina 39 points 9. Lusaka, Zambia 39 points

