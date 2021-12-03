Teló chair on stage and tribute to Marília Mendonça: what happened on the first night of Batalha dos Técnicos | 2021

+ Michel Teló defines 8 voices that follow in his team in the Battle of the Technicians; know which ones they are!

Two teams at a time, the two voices chosen by the coaches dueled singing different songs, and it was up to the three mentors who didn’t challenge themselves in the round to vote on the talent they liked the most. The least voted said goodbye to the program’s stage and, SPOILER: the coach who accumulates the most victories in the stage will gain a special advantage in the next dynamic of the reality show!

🎤 Taty Gomes x Ariane Zaine

(Team Lulu vs. Team Claudia)

Taty Gomes, from Lulu Team, chose a great success of Marília Mendonça to introduce yourself. beautiful vocals in hit “becomes man“, and a beautiful tribute to the singer, who left us at the beginning of last November.

Save, Rihanna! Ariane Zaine, from Claudia team, bet on a hit of those of the pop diva of Barbados and performed an amazing version of “Love On The Brain“! Big applause for her!

🏆 The technicians’ decision

Ariane Zaine was the big winner of the first battle, with votes from IZA and telo! Taty Gomes says goodbye to the competition, much applauded for everything it delivered in the attraction!

🎤 Giovanna Rangel x NYAH

Big applause for this amazing performance! Giovanna Rangel, from IZA team, introduced himself with “your voice” at the reality show, one of the singles highlights of Gloria Groove’s career. Who else also got goosebumps?!

Did you feel the falsetto there? NYAH, of the Teló Team, he sent too much by performing with “Wicked Game” and left the technicians awestruck with his very clean and impressive voice!

🏆 The technicians’ decision

She boasted! NYAH was chosen by Lulu, Claudia and brown, and there are plenty of reasons to celebrate! Giovanna Rangel, our incredible singer, says goodbye to the format having left her talent marked in The Voice Brasil!

🎤 Léo Pinheiro x Gleyssinho Samblack

Oh Daddy! Leo Pinheiro, of the team brown, broke everything with his interpretation of “Pass Line“, composition of João Bosco and Aldir Blanc, getting everyone to dance together!

Alcione, run hereiii! Gleyssinho Samblack, from the IZA team, chose one of the classics of karaoke national to sing: “Do not let Samba die“! If we like it? LOVE IT!”

🏆 The technicians’ decision

With votes of telo and claudinha, Leo Pinheiro won the fierce duel with Gleyssinho Samblack, and continues in the attraction. Gleyssinho, thank you for so much here!

🎤 EuLá x Ana Luiza Postingher

Fur Teló Team, EuLá performed singing “every man“, composition of Zeca Veloso, son of Caetano, and thrilled the audience and the attraction’s technicians!

One of the main hits of the animation “Hercules“, gives Disney, Ana Luiza Postingher represented the Lulu Team singing in English and drew praise from the artist!

🏆 The technicians’ decision

10/10 summarizes the presentation of Euthere in contention, and the diva remains in the competition by unanimous decision! Ana Luiza Postinher, we are sure that you will shine on many stages in Brazil. Thank you for your participation!

(Team Claudia x Team Brown)

Who sang “Mania of you” with Adriana? The participant of the Claudia team blasted and lent a new interpretation to Rita Lee’s success!

One of the biggest hits in Djavan in the 90s, “current” was chosen by Serena, from the team brown, to sing – and float – on the stage of dispute.

🏆 The technicians’ decision

serene, shine a lot, and more and more at The Voice Brasil! The singer was chosen by the three technicians who were not involved in her battle, and we said goodbye to Adriana with the decision.

🎯 And the ranking was like this…

There was a tie in the competition, and we don’t need to ask for the VAR to know that Michel Telo and Charlie Brown tied on the podium of the stage debut Battle of the Technicians, with two wins each! Claudia Leitte came soon after, with one and, on the usher, Lulu Santos and IZA.

