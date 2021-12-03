Tent next to Marshal Hermes’ UPA, to deal with mild cases of flu, starts operating this Friday | Rio de Janeiro

Starts this Friday (3) the service in one of the tents set up by the State Department of Health to treat patients with flu symptoms. The structure is located on the side of Marechal Hermes’ UPA, in the North Zone of Rio. Another three will start operating in the next few days.

The spaces are set up because Rio is considered the epicenter of the Influenza A epidemic. The forecast is that the other units will be next to the UPAs in Tijuca, Botafogo and Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Penha.

Each of the spaces will have a reception area and two offices with doctors. The most serious cases will be taken to the UPAs and hospitals.

The initial schedule provides for the mobilization to remain throughout the month of December, but may change in case of improvement or worsening of the flu outbreak.

The idea is a attempt to unburden the health system, which was crowded because of the influenza cases.

“This format has already been used successfully by the department during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, and in the dengue, Zika and chikungunya epidemics. It allows for streamlining the care of these patients and screening the mild cases, which are the majority, to that we can give more attention to more serious cases. We believe that this process will reduce the time of care and the waiting lines in the UPAs”, said the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe.

According to information given by the secretariat last Tuesday (30), the flu outbreak in Rio de Janeiro generated an increase of more than 400% in demand for Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the state.