Tents installed in external areas of UPAs to deal with cases of flu will work throughout the month of December | Rio de Janeiro



Tents are installed to deal with cases of flu during an outbreak in Rio – Bernardo Costa/ Agência O DIA

Tents are installed to deal with flu cases during an outbreak in RioBernardo Costa/O DIA Agency

Posted 02/12/2021 16:35 | Updated 12/02/2021 5:24 pm

Rio – The State Department of Health (SES) will install outdoor tents in four state UPAs to serve people with flu-like illness throughout the month of December. The first starts operating this Friday, next to the UPA of Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone. Two other tents will be installed in the region, at the Penha and Tijuca UPAs. In the South Zone, the structure will be set up at UPA Botafogo. The forecast is that all other units are installed next week.

According to SES, the planning provides for the tents to work until the 31st, but the deadline can be changed according to the behavior of the flu outbreak. The Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, explains that the measure can reduce service time and queues at UPAs.

“This format has already been used with success by the department during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, and in the dengue, Zika and chikungunya epidemics. It allows us to streamline the care of these patients and make a screening of mild cases, which are the majority for which we can give more attention to more serious cases. We believe that this process will reduce the service time and the waiting lines in the UPAs”, said the secretary.

Patients with flu symptoms who arrive at the UPAs, will be seen first in the tents, where they will undergo screening, explains the SES. If examination or medication is necessary, patients will be referred to the interior of the UPAs. Marshal Hermes’ UPA tent will have a screening area and two doctors’ offices for exclusive care of cases of flu syndrome.

According to SES, the structures belong to the secretariat for over 10 years, and will not bring extra costs to the state. They will be closed and air conditioned. In addition to the tents, the folder adds that 11 teams from the secretariat and the Health Foundation are daily visiting all UPAs and hospital emergencies to try to minimize the impacts of the flu outbreak and optimize the waiting time for patients.

increase in cases

In the last week, there was a 429% increase in attendances for flu syndrome in state UPAs. The cases went from an average of 189 daily consultations, between November 16th and 21st, to around 1,000 consultations per day between September 22nd and 28th. The greatest number of cases are in adults. Data are from SES.

The secretariat reinforces the importance of vaccination against influenza, especially for priority groups: children aged 6 months to under 6 years, pregnant women, postpartum women (women who gave birth less than 45 days), people with comorbidities, system impairment immune and aged 60 years or older.