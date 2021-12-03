Test shows antibody cocktail works against Ômicron, says lab

Laboratory analyzes of antibody therapy against covid-19 that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is developing in partnership with the US company Vir indicate that the drug is effective against the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, announced the British drugmaker on Thursday ( two).

In a statement, GSK said laboratory tests and a study with hamsters demonstrated that the sotrovimab antibody cocktail works against viruses that have been bioengineered to carry several characteristic mutations of Ômicron.

Testing continues to confirm the results against all Ômicron mutations and an update is expected by the end of the year, the statement added.

Antibodies are designed to attach to the protein. spike on the surface of the coronavirus, but Ômicron was found to have an abnormally high amount of mutations in this protein.

“Sotrovimab was deliberately created with a mutated virus in mind,” said Vir Executive Chairman George Scangos, adding that the drug is targeting a region of the protein. spike that very rarely undergoes mutations.

Separately, the UK Medicines Regulatory Agency has today approved sotrovimab, also known by the trade name Xevudy, for people with mild to moderate covid-19 cases who are at high risk of developing a serious disease.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recommended using Xevudy as soon as possible, up to five days after symptoms appear.

Sotrovimab is based on monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory versions of the natural antibodies the body creates to fight infections. Similar products are offered or are being developed by Eli Lilly, Regeneron and AstraZeneca.

On Tuesday, Regeneron said laboratory tests and computer models suggest that antibody drugs against covid-19, including its own, would have reduced effectiveness against the Ômicron variant.