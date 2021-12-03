Testing 14 different combinations of Covid-19 vaccines saw benefit in all, but performance varied

SAO PAULO – The most comprehensive study done so far with people who took a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with different combinations, indicates that all of them led to an improvement in the immune response. The performance of different brands of immunizing agents, however, varied a lot.

The conclusion comes from the CoV-Boost project, a partnership between British universities and the NHS, the UK’s national health system. The researchers, led by Alsdair Munro, from the University of Southampton, published today in the medical journal Lancet an article describing the result of each vaccination schedule.

For the work, the researchers evaluated several clinical signs measured from blood samples of 2,878 volunteers, all over 30 years old. The count of antibodies against the coronavirus, and the degree of cellular immunity activity, another front of attack by the immune system, were observed.

All volunteers had received two doses of the normal vaccination course, either with the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine. For booster doses (3rd dose, in this case), the same vaccines were used, in addition to five others: Janssen, Moderna, Valneva, Curevac and Novavax.

Some people received “homologous” doses (the same vaccine in all three doses), others heterologous (one vaccine in doses 1 and 2, a different one in dose 3). All 14 combinations that used full doses were able to boost people’s antibody counts as well as their cellular immunity.

Performance varied widely, however. While Valneva boosted the antibody count of those vaccinated with Pfizer by 31%, for example, the booster dose of Moderna for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca was a hundred times more potent, boosting antibodies by 3,130%. (The variations were calculated for people who did not take the booster dose of the vaccine.)

As the clinical study has not yet assessed the vaccines’ effectiveness directly (that is, it has not counted who became infected or sick with Covid-19), researchers say it is too early to say whether these differences would be so marked in a clinical setting.

half dose

The scientists repeated the test tube tests also with blood from people who had received half a dose of vaccine as a booster. In this subgroup, there was also some improvement in the immune response, although less than in those who had taken a full dose. The only exception was the half dose of Valneva, which proved unable to boost the immunity of those who had received Pfizer. The most immunogenic combinations were those that involved RNA vaccines (Pfizer or Modern) at least at some stage.

“The findings of this trial demonstrate that the immunogenicity of a homologous or heterologous third booster dose with all vaccines tested was superior to the control group [para comparação], regardless of which vaccine was given in the initial stage,” the researchers write.

For infectologist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), as it is a vaccine similar to CoronaVac, made from inactivated viruses, Valneva was expected to demonstrate a lower capacity to act as a booster (booster).

— But it is important to emphasize that this study evaluated immunogenicity, not efficacy. When evaluating an outcome such as prevention against moderate disease, against severe disease or against death, the difference in outcome between vaccines tends to be smaller – says the doctor.

Kfouri says, however, that public health decisions will likely have to be anchored in immunogenicity studies anyway, because phase 3 and efficacy studies for booster doses are very difficult to plan and conduct in the midst of a pandemic, as they require monitoring of a very large number of patients.

Variants and range

Another cutout that British scientists made in the research was the response to different variants of the coronavirus. In addition to the original virus from the Chinese Wuhan strains, serum from the booster dose patients was tested against beta (discovered in South Africa) and delta (discovered in India) variants. The specific strain of virus, however, did not greatly affect the outcome of booster doses.

The study also evaluated the interval between application of doses. In the British case, the interval between the first and second dose was greater than the interval between the second and third dose. Volunteers received the second dose 10 to 12 weeks apart from the second. Scientists say it’s possible that the booster had a better effect with longer intervals in the last step.

— This is a principle that holds for any vaccine. Immunity has a time to maturation. The longer the intervals, the immune responses are longer lasting and better too – says Kfouri. “But you need to balance that with the urgency factor to give people some extra protection. You can’t put a six-month gap between doses in the middle of a pandemic.

According to Munro and his co-authors, the idea of ​​the study is to provide health authorities with useful information, and not to prescribe a booster dose policy that applies to everyone.

“Policy makers and national immunization committees must establish criteria for choosing which booster vaccines to use in their populations,” they write. “This decision should be based on immunological considerations, known side-effect profiles, availability in each country, and other factors.”