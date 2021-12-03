The absence of Camila Queiroz in a Globo vignette is commented on by fans

posted on 12/02/2021 10:08 AM / updated on 12/2/2021 10:30 AM



(credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

TV Globo launched the end-of-year vignette with the presence of actors and presenters. But the absence of actress Camila Queiroz was noticed by her fans. the actress left secret truths 2 without recording the last chapters, after internal problems.

The network clarified that Camila was never cut from the video for not having recorded participation previously. Even with the statement, fans didn’t like Camila’s absence.

My impression or did they cut Camila Queiroz? ???? — Nathiely Eller????? (@Nathielyeller) December 2, 2021

Did they have a lot of work to get Camila Queiroz out?

— Communist of Xiaomi (@Uendel_17) December 2, 2021

End of contract with Globo

After Globo announced that Camila Queiroz would not be at the end of the telenovela secret truths 2, news involving the name of the actress and alleged cuts from Globo’s projects, such as the hidden friend of Fantastic, emerged and the broadcaster manifested:

“Since the beginning of 2021, Camila Queiroz has a contract for a certain work with Globo. The last contract, for the recording of secret truths 2, expired on November 10th. As already explained before, due to the strict protocols against covid-19, it was necessary to postpone the recordings. Globo and the actress did not reach an agreement to sign the contractual extension necessary for the conclusion of the scenes of the character Angel. There was, therefore, no dismissal – but the termination of a contract that was fulfilled by the end of the set term”, explained the broadcaster.

Queiroz released a statement to social media after TV Globo announced the shutdown:

*Intern under the supervision of Vinicius Nader