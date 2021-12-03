The absence of Camila Queiroz in a Globo vignette is commented on by fans

TV Globo launched the end-of-year vignette with the presence of actors and presenters. But the absence of actress Camila Queiroz was noticed by her fans. the actress left secret truths 2 without recording the last chapters, after internal problems.

The network clarified that Camila was never cut from the video for not having recorded participation previously. Even with the statement, fans didn’t like Camila’s absence.

