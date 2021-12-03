The CEO of Twitter owes us a – Link

Jack Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006

Jack Dorsey is no longer the CEO of Twitter. No top social media executives spoke with his candor. He has always recognized that his algorithm helps to promote a more aggressive environment. It will be replaced by Agrawal stop, 37 years old, until then director of technology at the company since 2017. It is a choice that speaks volumes about the vision that the former CEO leaves behind.

To understand this movement, there is a possible comparison, although not perfect. Jack Dorsey moves like Steve Jobs. When Jobs left Apple, his cancer now terminal, he left the COO as his successor. Tim Cook. Apple manufactures objects and what makes it efficient is the ability to put together parts manufactured in different corners of the world in a Chinese factory that then exports the devices everywhere. Logistics efficiency is what makes the machines great and ensures that all deadlines are met. Jobs understood that what keeps Apple afloat and immensely profitable is this logistics. He put the executive responsible for it in charge.

By choosing the CTO for the job, Jack is saying how much he understands Twitter. It is a company that, in order to function well, depends on a well-oiled area of ​​technology. He’s absolutely right.

Few social networks have stayed true to its essence like Twitter. Right now, Instagram has taken a toll on your nature. What used to be a network that encouraged photos, now encourages the publication of short videos, catching the TikTok wave. Twitter does not. Its soul remains that of a network in which very short texts are published. Three sentences, four, no more: 280 rings.

But the Twitter that Jack picked up in 2015 had serious structural problems. It fell all the time. Under his command, the system left the servers designed at home and was migrated to Amazon’s cloud. It’s behind-the-scenes work that no one sees, but it changes everything. Once stabilized in the new house, it was easier to implement new things. The first was to redo the platform for advertisers, which led to a jump in revenue.

Since then, at an accelerated pace, different features have appeared. What works stays, what doesn’t, rotates.

The choice of Parag Agrawal makes perfect sense. Twitter’s agility depends on the network being stable, based on a solid infrastructure. This was Jack Dorsey’s main work.

What he promised and did not deliver is equally great. Twitter’s algorithm helps promote waves of virtual cancellations as it distributes more hate messages. It helps to split societies, highlighting differences and burying agreements. It is among those responsible for breaking politics in democracies. Jack had promised to deliver an algorithm that would encourage dialogue. Didn’t. Let Agrawal do it.