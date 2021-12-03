The Church is a mother, there is no room for walls: the Pope’s first speech in Cyprus

A patient and fraternal Church, always with open arms: these are the Pontiff’s wishes for the Catholic community in Cyprus, which gathered in the Maronite Cathedral minutes after Francis’ arrival on the island. The Pope’s speech was preceded by testimonies from religious.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

To the Catholic community Pope Francis addressed his first speech in Cyprus.

Gathered in the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace in Nicosia with bishops, priests, religious and catechists, the Pontiff ventured a few words in Greek to express his joy and gratitude on visiting the island of the apostle Barnabas, son of that land.

In a special way, he welcomed the Maronite and Latino communities and, in doing so, he again expressed his affection and concern for Lebanon:

“When I think of Lebanon, I feel so concerned about the crisis the country is in and I realize the great tribulation of a people tired and tried by violence and suffering.”

There are no walls in the Church

Speaking of the rich composition of the local population, the Pope mentioned the role of Cyprus on the European continent: “A land with golden fields, an island caressed by the waves of the sea, but above all a story that is an intertwining of peoples and a mosaic of encounters ”.

This is also the case among Catholics: “There are no – and hopefully there never will be – walls in the Catholic Church: it is a common house, it is the place for relationships, it is the coexistence of diversities”.

“And don’t forget about it! None of us have been called here to preacher proselytism, ever. Proselytism is sterile. It doesn’t give life. We were all called by the mercy of God, who is never tired of calling, never tired of being close, never tired of forgiving.”

church with open arms

But it was inspired by St. Barnabas that Francis dedicated a large part of his speech, highlighting two aspects of his life and mission.

The first is patience. Barnabas was chosen by the Jerusalem Church as the most suitable person to visit a new community, that of Antioch, formed by recent converts from paganism. He was sent almost as an “explorer”, meeting people from various backgrounds.

In all this situation, Barnabas’ behavior was one of great patience: “Dear brothers and sisters, we need a patient Church: a Church that does not allow itself to be shaken and disturbed by changes, but serenely welcomes the new and discerns situations in the light of the Gospel ”.

“The Church does not want to standardize, but to integrate all cultures, all the psychologies of people with maternal patience, because the Church is a mother.”

The Pontiff thanked the Church members for their patience in welcoming migrants: “The Church in Cyprus lives with open arms: it welcomes, integrates, accompanies. It is an important message also for the Church throughout Europe, marked by the crisis of faith”.

Church, instrument of fraternity

The second aspect is marked by fraternal friendship, as it was between Barnabas and Paul of Tarsus. After Paul’s conversion, ‘Barnabas took him with him.’ “This is called fraternity”, Francis pointed out.

As brothers, Barnabas and Paul travel together to proclaim the Gospel, even in the midst of persecution. Between the two there were discussions not for personal reasons, but for a disagreement about how to carry out the mission.

“This is brotherhood in the Church”, explained the Pope. One can discuss about different perspectives, sensitivities and ideas. But it is discussed not to make war or to impose itself, but to express and live the vitality of the Spirit.

“Dear brothers and sisters, we need a fraternal Church, which will be an instrument of brotherhood for the world.”

May the fraternity lived in Cyprus – this was the Holy Father’s wish – remind everyone, the whole of Europe that, in order to build a future worthy of humanity, it is necessary to work together, overcome divisions, break down walls and cultivate the dream of unity.

“We need to welcome and integrate, to walk together, to be sisters and brothers!” concludes Francis thanking in Greek: Efcharistó [obrigado]!