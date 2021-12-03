The Farm 13: Dynho, MC Gui and Sthe take revenge and wake up Rico with a pot

here you do, here you pay. Apparently, this is the pedestrian motto of “The Farm 13“. After Rich decide to wake up all the thirst with a pot, Dynho, MC GUI and sthephane they decided to get revenge on the farmer and did the same this Thursday afternoon (2). Pedestrians waited for the influencer to sleep and then woken him up by hitting a lot of pot.
“Earn R$ 1.5 million sleeping, Zé? Farmer has to work! Wake up, Joe!“, shouted the trio in chorus as they hit the pots. However, whoever thinks that Rich got angry. The pawn decided to join the “joke” and hit the pot too – again.
The scene of Rico taking the machete and hitting the table and “raising the knife in the air” as Mc Gui and Dynho said. Increased a little right? Hahahaha #The farm
— DANTAS (@Dantinhas) December 2, 2021
“Do you want to earn R$1.5 million just smoking? Not here! It’s going to have to work like the folded tapioca!”, Rico said.
It became a pot war! @RicoMelquiades, @sthephanematos_, @dynhoalvesreal and @mcgui_official beat pan while exchanging barbs 💥💥
sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX pic.twitter.com/a22D3z3ujH
— PlayPlus (@SigaPlayPlus) December 2, 2021
In the end, a veritable pot-bashing war was formed. “Let’s see who can take the most“, declared Sthe. Apparently, the rivalry against the Rich will remain until the end, right? It is worth remembering that, this Thursday (2), Jojo Todynho used his social networks to declare his support for the influencer.
Rich, I’m ready to pass the hat on to you ❤, Mc Disney had to be in my edition, along with the cananina, I wanted to see you all grow up on me 😂😂😂😂
— Jojo Todynho 💥 (@jojotodynhoofc) December 2, 2021
Does Rich wins “The Farm 13“? Anyway, there’s still a lot to happen on the reality show on record. So, in order not to miss any details, just keep an eye on the POPline.